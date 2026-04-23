Runte At China Refrigeration 2026: Driving Global Cold Chain Success
The Runte team has just returned from a successful showing at China Refrigeration 2026 (Booth A1D79). It was an incredible few days at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center, where we connected with global partners and showcased our latest reliable cooling solutions.
Expert Solutions for Every Need
Whether we were discussing high-impact [display freezers ] for retail or large-scale [cold room ] projects for logistics, our focus remained on what matters most: stability and performance. Meeting our clients face-to-face allowed us to better understand the evolving needs of the international market and reinforce our commitment to quality manufacturing.
Direct Factory Trust
As a direct manufacturer, Runte is dedicated to building long-term partnerships through sincerity and efficiency. Every unit that left our booth-and every unit that leaves our factory-is built to the highest standards. We want to thank everyone who visited us in Beijing. We look forward to supporting your business growth with our professional refrigeration equipment.
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