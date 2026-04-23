23 Years Of Deep Cultivation In The Energy Field, Tongxing Technology Empowers Global Electrification With Innovative Charging Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) Today, as the global electrification wave surges forward, Tongxing Technology, as a national high-tech enterprise that has been deeply engaged in the energy field for 23 years, has always used innovation as a pen to write its own glorious chapter in the field of electric vehicle charging.







Since its establishment, we have anchored the core track of electric vehicle charging system and regarded R&D innovation as the lifeline of corporate development. Over the years, with a professional technical team and a precise grasp of industry trends, we have made continuous breakthroughs in the research and development of charging systems. From the optimization of efficient charging modules to the development of intelligent charging management systems, the birth of patented technologies has not only made our products charge faster, but also achieved intelligent adjustment according to factors such as vehicle status and grid load, greatly improving the safety and stability of charging.

In terms of production and manufacturing, we have built an advanced intelligent production line, strictly controlled every production link, and ensured that every charging equipment shipped from the factory can meet the highest standards. It is this persistence in quality that has won our products a good reputation in domestic and foreign markets.

Today, we have expanded our business to the world. By working with partners around the world, our innovative electric vehicle charging system has entered different countries and regions, providing convenient and efficient charging services for electric vehicle users around the world. In the future, Tongxing Technology will continue to uphold its original aspirations, contribute to the global electrification process with better products and services, and continue to move towards the goal of becoming a global leading electric vehicle charging solution provider.