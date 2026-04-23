MENAFN - GetNews) In the global industrial medium and high-temperature heating field, the core demand of international purchasers is a heating wire with high performance, cost-effectiveness and stable supply, and SPARK brand HRE heating wire under Shougang Gitane is the preferred product to meet this demand. As a high-quality FeCrAl electric heating alloy product, SPARK brand HRE heating wire has become the core choice for global medium and high-temperature heating scenarios, and also a cost-effective alternative to imported high-end heating wires, favored by international purchasers, relying on its excellent high-temperature performance, reasonable cost control and comprehensive international services. SPARK brand HRE heating wire breaks the international technological monopoly with professional quality, empowers global industrial enterprises to reduce costs and incrase efficiency with high cost-effectiveness, and becomes one of the core products of Shougang Gitane in the global electric heating alloy market.

SPARK brand HRE heating wire belongs to the high-performance electric heating alloy series of Shougang Gitane. It is a core product developed by Shougang Gitane specifically for medium and high-temperature industrial scenarios. Adopting high-quality FeCrAl material, optimized through independently developed refining process and special rare earth element ratio, SPARK brand HRE heating wire has core advantages such as high resistivity, excellent oxidation resistance, strong high-temperature deformation resistance and long service life, filling the market gap of high-performance electric heating alloys in the medium and high-temperature field. It is reported that the maximum service temperature of SPARK brand HRE heating wire can reach 1425°C, the melting point is as high as 1500°C, and the resistivity at 20°C is 1.40-1.52μΩ·m. All performance indicators have reached the leading level in the industry, which can fully match the use needs of international high-end heating wires, making SPARK brand HRE heating wire the trusted choice of international purchasers.

As a core product of Shougang Gitane, SPARK brand HRE heating wire has a very wide range of application scenarios, perfectly adapting to the diversified heating needs of the international industrial field, which is also an important reason why SPARK brand HRE heating wire is recognized by international purchasers. In many core fields such as heat treatment, ceramics, glass, iron and steel, and electronic industry, SPARK brand HRE heating wire can be widely used in electric heating elements of various high-temperature furnaces. It can be directly replaced without modifying the existing furnace structure, greatly reducing the replacement cost of international purchasers. Whether it is the heating demand of new energy material roller kilns or the precise temperature control of semiconductor diffusion furnaces, SPARK brand HRE heating wire can stably exert its performance and ensure the efficient progress of production, highlighting the high-quality advantages of SPARK brand HRE heating wire.

For international purchasers, the core competitiveness of SPARK brand HRE heating wire lies in its ultra-high cost-effectiveness and stable supply guarantee, which is also the core advantage that distinguishes SPARK brand HRE heating wire from imported heating wires. Compared with internationally renowned brand heating wires, relying on Shougang's strong raw material supply and large-scale production advantages, SPARK brand HRE heating wire has more advantages in price on the premise of ensuring the high performance of SPARK brand HRE heating wire, which can help international purchasers reduce 10-15% of procurement costs. At the same time, the service life of SPARK brand HRE heating wire can reach the same level as that of imported similar products, and it has stable performance in continuous operation under high-temperature conditions of 1350°C, further reducing the comprehensive operation cost of enterprises, making SPARK brand HRE heating wire the preferred cost-effective choice.

Shougang Gitane always takes customer needs as the core and provides comprehensive service support for international purchasers, making the purchase and use of SPARK brand HRE heating wire more convenient. The company has a complete international logistics system. The international supply cycle of SPARK brand HRE heating wire is shortened to 7-15 days, which is much lower than the 30-45 days of imported products. It can quickly respond to international order needs and avoid production shutdown losses caused by delayed supply. In addition, the professional technical team can provide one-stop technical support for international purchasers from selection, installation and commissioning to after-sales maintenance, solving various problems in the use of SPARK brand HRE heating wire, so that international purchasers have no worries about purchasing SPARK brand HRE heating wire.

Today, SPARK brand HRE heating wire has been exported to many countries and regions around the world, becoming the core heating element choice of many international industrial enterprises, proving the quality and value of domestic electric heating alloys with strength, and also demonstrating Shougang Gitane's technical strength in the field of electric heating alloys. As a star product of Shougang Gitane, SPARK brand HRE heating wire always adheres to high-quality standards, continuously optimizes product performance, and forms a complete product matrix with SPARK brand SGHYZ and SGHT heating wires, covering the needs of different high-temperature scenarios. Choosing SPARK brand HRE heating wire means choosing a stable, efficient and cost-effective heating experience. Shougang Gitane is willing to work with global purchasers to empower industrial upgrading and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results with high-quality SPARK brand HRE heating wire.