Newclears Explores Sustainable Innovation, Contributing To A Green Future CIDPEX 2026 Newclears

Newclears, a professional manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, participated as a visiting delegate in the 33rd China International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX 2026 ) held April 15–17 at the Nanjing International Expo Center. The Newclears team focused on sourcing cutting-edge eco-materials, engaging global suppliers, and identifying new opportunities aligned with its long-term sustainability strategy.

As the world's largest and most influential trade show for the tissue and hygiene industry, CIDPEX 2026 brought together over 1,000 exhibitors and 50,000 professional attendees, covering the full supply chain from raw materials to finished products. For Newclears, the event served as a critical platform to explore the latest advances in biodegradable and renewable materials-a key pillar of the company's product innovation roadmap.







During the exhibition, the Newclears delegation visited booths across raw materials and nonwovens zones, holding in-depth discussions with leading suppliers of plant-based fibers, biodegradable films, and bio-based superabsorbent polymers (SAP). The team evaluated sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics, with the goal of integrating these innovations into adult care (adult diapers, adult pull ups pants, adult pads), baby care (baby diapers, baby pull ups pants, baby pads), and wipes (adult wipes, baby wipes) product lines. This proactive approach aligns with Newclears' commitment to reducing environmental impact and meeting rising global demand for green, safe, and eco-friendly hygiene solutions.







Beyond material exploration, Newclears leveraged CIDPEX's extensive networking to connect with industry peers, potential partners, and international clients. These interactions strengthened existing relationships and opened doors to collaboration in OEM/ODM services and global market expansion.







We provide OEM & ODM service, designers can design packaging design with your brand for free until you are satisfied. If you are interested in adult diapers, adult training pants, baby diapers, baby training pants, under pads, wet wipes, and incontinence pads. Don't hesitate, feel free to contact us to get a quotation and free samples!

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