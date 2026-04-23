Si-TPV 2150-55A Soft Touch Thermoplastic Elastomer For PP Overmolding And PE Sealing Applications

As consumer products increasingly seek better sealing performance, improved tactile comfort, and more sustainable material options, many manufacturers are gradually exploring alternatives to conventional liquid silicone rubber, standard TPE, and multi-component assembly systems. In food containers, household goods, personal care products, and portable devices, soft components are often expected to combine comfort, durability, efficient processing, and relatively reliable adhesion to polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and other rigid plastics. However, achieving consistent performance in PP overmolding elastomer and PE overmolding material applications may still remain a technical challenge.

SILIKE Si-TPV 2150-55A thermoplastic elastomer is a dynamic vulcanized thermoplastic silicone- based elastomer which made by a special compatible technology to help silicone rubber dispersed in SEBS evenly as a 2~3 micron particles under microscope. Those unique materials combine the strength, toughness and abrasion resistance of any thermoplastic elastomer with desirable properties of silicone: softness, silky feel, UV light and chemicals resistance which can be recycled and reused in traditional manufacturing processes. Si-TPV 2150-55A can excellent bond to TPE and similar polar substrates like PP, PA, PE, PS, etc... It is a product developed for soft touch overmolding on wearable electronics, accessory cases for electronic devices, automotive, high-end TPE, TPE wire industries...

When Si-TPV 2150-55A is considered as a Soft-Touch Overmolding Material, Skin Friendly Material, and Soft Overmolded Material, it is suitable for direct bonding onto polypropylene and selected polyethylene substrates through insert molding, multi-shot injection molding, two-shot molding, or 2K molding processes. With balanced softness, durable elasticity, efficient injection molding performance, and broad adhesion potential to selected thermoplastics, this Dynamic Vulcanizate Thermoplastic Silicone-based Elastomer could create broader possibilities for integrated product design in kitchenware, household goods, consumer products, and soft-grip applications. In addition, it may offer UV stability, chemical resistance, reduced dust adsorption, oil resistance, lower surface contamination tendency, and practical bonding compatibility with TPE and similar polar substrates.

PP Overmolding and PE Bonding Potential

Many conventional soft materials often require primers, adhesives, mechanical locking structures, or extra assembly steps when paired with PP or PE parts. These additional processes may increase tooling complexity, labor input, and potential long-term risks such as delamination, displacement, or inconsistent sealing behavior.

Si-TPV 2150-55A is designed as a PP soft touch overmold material and non polar plastic bonding material for selected substrates under suitable processing conditions. By simplifying two shot molding elastomer workflows, manufacturers may potentially reduce assembly steps while achieving cleaner product structures and more efficient production flow.

Lunch Box Seal Material and Food Container Gasket Material

When applied to PP lunch box lids or PE container rims, Si-TPV 2150-55A soft touch thermoplastic elastomer may help create integrated sealing structures with fewer loose parts and a more refined appearance.

Bottle Grip Overmolding Material and Cup Lid Seal Zones

PP bottles and PE travel cups often require comfortable grip zones and practical sealing areas. Si-TPV 2150-55A PP overmolding elastomer could improve handling comfort while supporting functional lid design.

Toothbrush Handle Soft Material and Personal Care Grip Zones

Many toothbrushes, razors, and grooming tools use PP handles as rigid frames. Overmolding with Si-TPV 2150-55A skin friendly elastomer may contribute to a softer feel, improved grip comfort, and stronger premium positioning.

Household Handle Grip Material and Storage Products

PE storage bins, PP organizers, and utility products often benefit from softer touch points. Si-TPV 2150-55A soft overmolding material may be considered for carrying zones, push areas, and contact surfaces.

Skin Friendly Elastomer with Repeated Use Potential

For reusable household and personal products, materials are frequently exposed to water, detergents, repeated handling, and everyday wear. Materials that gradually lose elasticity or become sticky may shorten product lifespan and reduce appearance quality a skin friendly elastomer with a relatively non sticky elastomer surface feel, Si-TPV 2150-55A may be suitable for kitchenware sealing material, portable accessories, and grip-enhanced consumer goods requiring repeated daily use.

Efficient Injection Molding Elastomer for Modern Manufacturing

Compared with traditional rubber systems that may require curing or secondary installation, thermoplastic silicone elastomer solutions can often provide faster cycle times and easier automation integration. This may be particularly valuable in high-volume consumer product manufacturing.

Si-TPV 2150-55A is generally suitable for injection molding, overmolding on polypropylene, and integrated consumer product manufacturing processes. It may help improve consistency, shorten assembly flow, and optimize overall manufacturing efficiency.

FAQ1. What is Si-TPV 2150-55A mainly used for?

Si-TPV 2150-55A soft touch thermoplastic elastomer is mainly considered for soft-touch overmolding applications requiring direct bonding potential with PP, PE, and other non-polar plastics. Typical examples may include lunch box seals, bottle grips, toothbrush handles, storage box handles, and household sealing parts.

2. Can Si-TPV 2150-55A overmold directly onto PP and PE?

Si-TPV 2150-55A PP overmolding elastomer is developed for direct overmolding onto selected PP and PE substrates under optimized molding conditions. Actual bonding behavior may vary depending on resin grade, mold structure, and processing parameters.

3. Why is overmolding on PP or PE often challenging?

PP and PE have relatively low surface energy, which may make adhesion with many conventional soft materials more difficult. As a result, adhesives or mechanical locking designs are often introduced. Si-TPV 2150-55A non polar plastic bonding material may provide an alternative material option for selected applications.

4. What processing methods are suitable?

Si-TPV 2150-55A injection molding elastomer is generally suitable for thermoplastic processing methods such as injection molding, two-shot molding, and overmolding. Processing settings may need adjustment according to equipment and product design.

5. Can Si-TPV 2150-55A replace traditional silicone rubber parts?

In some applications, Si-TPV 2150-55A thermoplastic silicone elastomer may serve as an alternative by offering thermoplastic processability and integrated overmolding potential. Whether replacement is appropriate depends on final performance requirements.

For technical support, sample requests, formulation guidance, or project consultation regarding Si-TPV 2150-55A soft touch thermoplastic elastomer for PP overmolding, PE bonding, and non-polar plastic applications, please contact our team. Email:... Website:

Discover how Si-TPV 2150-55A thermoplastic silicone elastomer may help support next-generation integrated sealing designs, soft-touch consumer products, and efficient multi-material manufacturing solutions.