Review Of New Products At The CIFF Exhibition

MENAFN - GetNews) 1. Quick-Assembly Aluminum Partitions: Efficient Installation, Perfectly Blending Aesthetics and Utility.







2. Arch bridge form, rhythm of light and shadow H-shaped leg design abandons the conventional H-structure entirely. Instead, it offers a deconstruction and innovative interpretation of the H-form, both aesthetically and mechanically.







3. Irregular geometric table legs, where edges become the trace of light. Geometric cuts weave a precise order of light and shadow on the metal surface. Adorned with inlaid metal accents, the tabletop condenses rationality into a tangible cLj stalline poem -a whisper of mechanical precision and architectural architecture in eveLj detail.













4. Simple log, natural narrative. It boasts natural textures and a warm, tactile memory, standing at an optimal inclined angle to form a distinctive mortise-and-tenon structure and striking visual rhythm.







5. Exquisite Craftsmanship, The joining surfaces between modular sofas fit tightly and seamlessly with a perfectly flush finish. Precision-aligned, exquisitely crafted.







6. Introducing our exhibition-launched dining space event furniture: row seating sofas, single chairs, and dining tables. With diverse options, everything is flexible and adaptable.





