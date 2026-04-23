What Type Of TPU Material Should Be Used For Paint Protection Film (PPF)?

(MENAFN- GetNews) The core principle for selecting TPU material for high-performance PPF is to choose Aliphatic TPU. It fundamentally determines the film's yellowing resistance, durability, and overall performance – this is the essential difference from aromatic TPU. Aliphatic vs. Aromatic: The“Golden Rule” of Material Selection The first principle is: Prefer Aliphatic TPU, avoid Aromatic TPU. Both consist of hard and soft segments, but the type of diisocyanate in the hard segment makes a decisive difference for PPF applications.

Comparison Aliphatic TPU Recommended Aromatic TPU Not Recommended Chemical Structure Contains no easily oxidized benzene rings; chemically stable. Contains benzene rings that readily oxidize under UV exposure. Yellowing Resistance Excellent. >5 times better than aromatic; minimal ΔYI after 3000h UV exposure. Very poor. Rapid yellowing under UV, often visibly yellow within 6-12 months. Weathering Resistance Superior. Long-term resistance to UV, high heat, humidity. Poor. Susceptible to aging and embrittlement outdoors. Primary Applications High-end PPF, aerospace, medical, etc. Footwear, industrial goods, indoor films where weatherability is not critical. Cost Higher. 30-50% more expensive than aromatic. Lower.

In a nutshell: To ensure long-lasting clarity and no yellowing, you must choose Aliphatic TPU.

Soft Segment Selection for Aliphatic TPU: Focus on Polycaprolactone

Within aliphatic TPU, the type of polyol (soft segment) further determines physical strength and durability.

TPU Type (Soft Segment) Key Features & Advantages Main Disadvantages / Limitations Suitability for PPF Polycaprolactone All-round champion. Combines high strength & abrasion resistance (like polyester) with excellent hydrolysis resistance (like polyether). High cost; typically used in premium flagship products. (Preferred). The premium choice for leading PPF brands, balancing long-term durability and top-tier protection. Polycarbonate Excellent weathering, good strength & hydrolysis resistance. Very high cost; limited to niche applications with extreme weathering demands. (Excellent). Superior performance, but cost restricts widespread use. Polyether Champion of hydrolysis resistance. Maintains properties very well in humid, rainy environments. Weaker mechanical strength – slightly lower tear/puncture resistance than polyester. (Situational advantage). Ideal for vehicles in consistently wet/humid climates. Polyester King of physical strength. Excellent tensile strength, abrasion resistance, tear strength. Poor hydrolysis resistance. Ester linkages degrade in moist conditions, risking embrittlement and cracking over time. (Not recommended). Despite high initial strength, poor hydrolysis resistance is a fatal flaw for PPF.

Selection Advice:



Best choice: Aliphatic + Polycaprolactone TPU. Considered the“golden combination” for top-tier PPF, offering the best balance of protection and long-term durability.

Environment-oriented: For vehicles in persistently wet/humid regions, polyether offers superior hydrolysis resistance. Beware: Some cheaper PPFs still use aromatic + polyester TPU. Although low-cost, they carry high risks of yellowing and hydrolysis – not recommended.