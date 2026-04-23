What Type Of TPU Material Should Be Used For Paint Protection Film (PPF)?
|Comparison
|Aliphatic TPU Recommended
|Aromatic TPU Not Recommended
|Chemical Structure
|Contains no easily oxidized benzene rings; chemically stable.
|Contains benzene rings that readily oxidize under UV exposure.
|Yellowing Resistance
|Excellent. >5 times better than aromatic; minimal ΔYI after 3000h UV exposure.
|Very poor. Rapid yellowing under UV, often visibly yellow within 6-12 months.
|Weathering Resistance
|Superior. Long-term resistance to UV, high heat, humidity.
|Poor. Susceptible to aging and embrittlement outdoors.
|Primary Applications
|High-end PPF, aerospace, medical, etc.
|Footwear, industrial goods, indoor films where weatherability is not critical.
|Cost
|Higher. 30-50% more expensive than aromatic.
|Lower.
In a nutshell: To ensure long-lasting clarity and no yellowing, you must choose Aliphatic TPU.
Soft Segment Selection for Aliphatic TPU: Focus on Polycaprolactone
Within aliphatic TPU, the type of polyol (soft segment) further determines physical strength and durability.
|TPU Type (Soft Segment)
|Key Features & Advantages
|Main Disadvantages / Limitations
|Suitability for PPF
|Polycaprolactone
|All-round champion. Combines high strength & abrasion resistance (like polyester) with excellent hydrolysis resistance (like polyether).
|High cost; typically used in premium flagship products.
|(Preferred). The premium choice for leading PPF brands, balancing long-term durability and top-tier protection.
|Polycarbonate
|Excellent weathering, good strength & hydrolysis resistance.
|Very high cost; limited to niche applications with extreme weathering demands.
|(Excellent). Superior performance, but cost restricts widespread use.
|Polyether
|Champion of hydrolysis resistance. Maintains properties very well in humid, rainy environments.
|Weaker mechanical strength – slightly lower tear/puncture resistance than polyester.
|(Situational advantage). Ideal for vehicles in consistently wet/humid climates.
|Polyester
|King of physical strength. Excellent tensile strength, abrasion resistance, tear strength.
|Poor hydrolysis resistance. Ester linkages degrade in moist conditions, risking embrittlement and cracking over time.
|(Not recommended). Despite high initial strength, poor hydrolysis resistance is a fatal flaw for PPF.
Selection Advice:
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Best choice: Aliphatic + Polycaprolactone TPU. Considered the“golden combination” for top-tier PPF, offering the best balance of protection and long-term durability.
Environment-oriented: For vehicles in persistently wet/humid regions, polyether offers superior hydrolysis resistance.
Beware: Some cheaper PPFs still use aromatic + polyester TPU. Although low-cost, they carry high risks of yellowing and hydrolysis – not recommended.
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