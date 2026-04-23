OAS To Deploy Electoral Observation Mission To Antigua Barbuda For 2026 General Elections

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) USA / ANTIGUA – The Organization of American States (OAS) is preparing to deploy its Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) for the 2026 General Elections in Antigua and Barbuda.

Led by former OAS Secretary for Access to Rights and Equity Maricarmen Plata, the Mission comprises 17 experts and observers from eleven countries. The team will focus its observation on electoral organisation, electoral technology, electoral justice, political-electoral finance and the political participation of women.

Before voters cast their ballots, chief of mission Plata and the OAS team will meet with a range of stakeholders, including government officials, electoral authorities, political parties and candidates, and civil society representatives to gather diverse perspectives on the electoral process.

On Election Day, April 30, observers will monitor polling stations from the opening of the polls through the voting process and the tabulation and transmission of results.

Following the election, the OAS/EOM will release a First Report detailing its observations and offering recommendations to strengthen the nation's democratic framework.

Financial contributions from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Korea, and the United States fund this deployment, which constitutes the fifth OAS electoral Mission to Antigua and Barbuda.

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