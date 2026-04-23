Dianoush“Dion” Emami Debunks 5 Myths About Productivity And Pressure

Orange County and Los Angeles–based CEO Dianoush“Dion” Emami challenges common beliefs about performance, focus, and decision-making in high-pressure environments.

California, USA, 23rd April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Dianoush“Dion” Emami, CEO of Parkia, Inc., is addressing five common myths that often mislead professionals and individuals navigating high-pressure work and daily responsibilities. Drawing from over 40 years in engineering and utility infrastructure-where decisions directly impact safety, cost, and public systems-Emami offers a practical, disciplined approach to clarity and performance.

“In high-risk environments, confusion is not just inefficient-it's dangerous,” Emami says.“Clarity eliminates confusion, and confusion is the enemy of productivity.”

Myth #1:“Everything is urgent.”

Why people believe it:

Constant notifications, deadlines, and competing demands create the illusion that all tasks are equally important.

The reality:

Research shows that prioritization improves productivity significantly, while multitasking can reduce effectiveness by up to 40% (American Psychological Association).

“When everything feels important, nothing actually is. Prioritization restores clarity,” Emami says.

What to do today:

Write down the one task that will have the biggest impact today. Do it first before anything else.

Myth #2:“Doing more at once means getting more done.”

Why people believe it:

Multitasking is often seen as a sign of efficiency and capability.

The reality:

Switching between tasks reduces focus and increases mistakes. Studies show frequent task switching can lower productivity and accuracy.

“I go back to fundamentals: safety, schedule, cost, and people,” Emami explains.“Focus on what matters first.”

What to do today:

Work in 30–60 minute blocks on one task. Turn off notifications during that time.

Myth #3:“Pressure improves performance.”

Why people believe it:

Deadlines and urgency are often linked to motivation.

The reality:

Chronic stress reduces decision quality, increases errors, and leads to burnout. Gallup reports that 44% of employees feel stressed daily, impacting long-term performance.

“As a CEO in a high-risk industry, I am repeatedly responsible for decisions that carry major consequences,” Emami says.“Clarity, not pressure, drives results.”

What to do today:

Take a 10-minute pause during your day to step away, reset, and refocus before making key decisions.

Myth #4:“Strong people handle everything on their own.”

Why people believe it:

Independence is often equated with strength and leadership.

The reality:

High-performing systems rely on collaboration, not isolation. Strong teams reduce risk and improve outcomes.

“Investing in people before projects,” Emami says.“When you build strong people, they build strong outcomes.”

What to do today:

Delegate or ask for help on one task you are currently carrying alone.

Myth #5:“Success means doing whatever it takes.”

Why people believe it:

Short-term wins are often rewarded, even when achieved at the cost of long-term stability.

The reality:

Sustainable success requires discipline, ethics, and consistency. Poor decisions under pressure often create larger problems later.

“Success is building things that last – while staying accountable to your values,” Emami says.

What to do today:

Before making a decision, ask: Will this hold up long-term? If not, rethink it.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Clarity drives performance.

Not speed. Not pressure. Not doing more.

“When everything feels important, nothing actually is,” Emami says.“Prioritization restores clarity.”

Focus on what matters most, act on it, and repeat consistently.

Call to Action

Share this list with someone who feels overwhelmed or stretched too thin.

Then choose one tip from above and apply it today. Keep it simple. Track the result.

Small changes, applied consistently, create measurable improvement.

About Dianoush“Dion” Emami

Dianoush“Dion” Emami is the Chief Executive Officer of Parkia, Inc., an engineering and construction firm specializing in high-voltage transmission and underground electrical infrastructure. With over 40 years of experience in the utility energy sector, his career spans nuclear power, public utilities, and large-scale infrastructure projects across the western United States. He is known for his focus on safety, disciplined execution, and building strong teams in high-risk environments.