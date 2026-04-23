Purchasing, warranty, and contact details are outlined on the official product pages. According to the company's published contact information, customer support is available at ... and by phone at +1 324 224 4542, at 860 Bonnie Lane, Elk Grove, IL 60007.

Product One: The KeySmart Key Holder - What the Product Page Presents

The product page presents the KeySmart Key Holder as a key organizer designed with aircraft-grade aluminum plates and stainless steel hardware. The design is described as folding individual keys into a compact frame - similar in concept to the way a Swiss Army knife folds its tools - reducing the bulk, noise, and pocket wear associated with traditional keyrings.

According to the official product page, the Key Holder organizes up to 8 keys in a stacked frame that contains all sharp edges within the aluminum housing. Keys swivel out individually when needed. The product is described as weighing less than half an ounce and requiring no tools for setup, with assembly taking under two minutes per the brand's published instructions.

The Key Holder is also described as minimizing key noise through its enclosed design - with keys stored parallel to each other inside the frame rather than loose on a ring, contact noise associated with traditional keyrings is reduced. The product page positions this as a practical advantage for anyone who carries keys in a pocket alongside a phone, sunglasses, or other easily scratched items.

The product page also highlights a modular add-on system, noting that buyers can attach accessories including a bottle opener, USB 3.0 drive, and multitools to the same frame using the stacking hardware. These accessories are listed as sold separately on the official website.

The "aircraft-grade aluminum" description refers to the alloy classification used in the frame construction - a material designation indicating a standardized composition. The product page does not list a specific alloy designation. Buyers who require precise material specifications should contact KeySmart customer support directly before purchasing.

According to the company's published policies, the Key Holder is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty covering manufacturing defects under normal wear and tear. The published return policy states that returns must be made within 30 days of receipt, items must be undamaged, and customers are responsible for return shipping costs. Buyers are encouraged to review full warranty and return terms on official product pages before ordering.

Full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available at View the current KeySmart offer (official KeySmart page).

Product Two: The KeySmart SmartCard - How the Product Page Describes It

The product page presents the KeySmart SmartCard as a slim wallet tracker designed for everyday carry - thinner than two standard credit cards - intended to fit inside a wallet and connect to the Apple Find My network for location awareness. This description is drawn directly from official brand materials.

According to the product page, SmartCard is designed to work exclusively with Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, CarPlay, and AirPods. It is explicitly not compatible with Android. The product page describes SmartCard as leveraging the Apple Find My network - a crowd-sourced location detection system built into Apple devices - for wallet location awareness.

Per the company's published FAQ, SmartCard features a rechargeable battery rated at up to 5 months per charge, with charging via any Qi-enabled wireless charger. The product page states there are no monthly subscriptions, no new apps to download, and no log-ins required beyond the Find My app, which comes pre-installed on Apple devices.

Two core use cases are highlighted on the product page. The first is location awareness via map: when SmartCard is within range of any Apple device in the Find My network, its approximate location is visible in the Find My app. The second is proximity alerts and audio locating: the Find My app can send a notification if SmartCard is left behind, and can trigger an audible alarm on the card itself to help locate it when nearby.

The product page also describes a Lost Mode feature - when activated, the card's last known location is displayed and the owner's contact information is broadcast through Apple's network to anyone who finds it. This feature operates through Apple's infrastructure, not through any proprietary KeySmart system.

SmartCard's waterproofing is described on the product page as capable of withstanding up to one hour in 3.3 feet of water. Buyers who require formal IP rating documentation should request that directly from KeySmart before purchasing.

According to the company's published marketing data, more than 70,000 customers have purchased SmartCard, and the brand publishes over 2,000 five-star reviews for this product. The company's materials present a 97.2% satisfaction rating - this figure is the brand's own self-reported metric and has not been audited by an outside organization. Buyers should treat it accordingly.

SmartCard is backed, per the company's published terms, by a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee. The brand's Terms of Service note that testimonials represent exceptional results, not the typical buyer's experience. Buyers are encouraged to review the full return and guarantee terms on official product pages before ordering.

Full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available at View the current KeySmart SmartCard offer (official KeySmart page).

Apple Find My Integration: What It Does and What Buyers Should Know

Both SmartCard and SmartLock are built around Apple Find My network integration. Understanding how this network actually works - and where its practical limitations are - helps buyers set accurate expectations before purchasing either product.

Apple's Find My network is a crowd-sourced location detection system. When a SmartCard or SmartLock emits a Bluetooth signal, nearby Apple devices passively detect it and anonymously relay an approximate location to Apple's servers, which make it visible to the item owner through the Find My app. Apple describes this process as encrypted end-to-end, with detecting devices having no access to the item owner's identity or information.

In practical terms, location update frequency and precision depend on Apple device density in the surrounding area. Urban environments with high concentrations of iPhones and Macs typically produce more frequent and precise location data. Less populated areas may produce less frequent updates. The network uses Bluetooth proximity to nearby Apple devices rather than direct GPS, and those devices' location is used to estimate the tracker's position.

KeySmart does not operate the Apple Find My network. Network performance, uptime, and accuracy are governed entirely by Apple. Buyers should review Apple's own published guidance on the Find My network to understand how it functions across different environments before making a purchasing decision.

Both SmartCard and SmartLock are Apple-only products. Neither is compatible with Android, Google's Find My Device, or Samsung SmartThings networks. Verify current compatibility on the official KeySmart website before purchasing if you are not an Apple device user.

Product Three: The KeySmart SmartLock - How the Product Page Describes It

The product page presents the KeySmart SmartLock as a TSA-compliant combination lock with built-in Apple Find My tracking, positioned as a travel security product that combines physical luggage protection with location awareness through the same Apple infrastructure as SmartCard.

Per the brand's published specifications, SmartLock is described as constructed from zinc alloy with an IP65 waterproof rating - a standardized designation indicating protection against dust ingress and low-pressure water jets. The product page describes SmartLock as built to withstand the handling common in airport baggage environments.

The TSA compliance designation, as presented on the product page, refers to compatibility with the TSA's Travel Sentry program - allowing TSA agents to open compliant locks for inspection without cutting or destroying them. TSA compliance is a standard feature designation for luggage locks sold in the U.S. market and does not imply TSA endorsement of the product.

According to published product information, SmartLock's battery is described as lasting up to 4 months on a single replaceable cell. The product listing notes that the combination lock mechanism continues to function physically even if the battery depletes - tracking functionality requires the battery, but physical locking does not. The battery is user-replaceable and does not require sending the lock back to KeySmart.

SmartLock's Find My integration is presented on the product page as offering map-based location tracking via the Find My app, a proximity alarm that can be triggered remotely to help identify luggage at baggage claim, and a Lost Mode that broadcasts contact information through Apple's network if luggage goes missing or is misdelivered.

The product page also highlights SmartLock's standard luggage lock appearance - positioned as a lock that blends into the role without visibly advertising its tracking capability. This is a design characterization from the brand. Buyers should not rely on any tracking device as a substitute for appropriate travel security practices regardless of physical appearance.

Pricing for SmartLock is available on the official website. Per the company's published terms, SmartLock is backed by a satisfaction guarantee; buyers are encouraged to verify the specific return window and current terms on the official product page before purchasing.

Full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available at View the current KeySmart SmartLock offer (official KeySmart page).

Marketing Language on Official Pages: What It Means and What to Verify

Several phrases appear consistently across KeySmart's product pages. It helps to understand which of these are functional design descriptions versus marketing characterizations that may warrant direct verification with the company before purchasing.

The "world's thinnest tracking device" description for SmartCard appears on the brand's own product page as a marketing characterization. It has not been verified by an outside benchmarking organization. Buyers comparing SmartCard's dimensions to competing tracker cards should confirm measurements directly from each manufacturer's published specifications.

The "aircraft-grade aluminum" description for the Key Holder is a material classification designation. It is widely used in consumer product marketing to signal durability and lightweight construction and is a material descriptor rather than a performance specification backed by visible testing documentation on the product page.

The 97.2% satisfaction rating cited in SmartCard materials is presented by the brand on its own pages. It is not sourced to an outside research organization. Buyers should treat this as a self-reported metric.

The media coverage references cited on the product pages are verifiable through those publications' own archives and represent editorial coverage of the brand, not formal product endorsements or certifications.

Who the Product Pages Are Designed to Reach

Each KeySmart product addresses a distinct daily frustration. Here's how the official pages position each one - and what that positioning means for figuring out whether a given product fits your situation.

The KeySmart Key Holder

The KeySmart SmartCard

The KeySmart SmartLock

The brand's published return window provides a practical period to test any of these products against your specific use patterns before the guarantee period closes.

What to Confirm Before Ordering

Verify Apple device compatibility for SmartCard and SmartLock. Both tracking products require active Apple devices and the Find My app. Neither works with Android. Confirm current compatibility requirements on official product pages before purchasing.

Confirm key count before ordering the Key Holder. The standard Key Holder holds up to 8 keys. Buyers with more keys should browse the full KeySmart lineup, as expanded models accommodate higher key counts.

Review return and warranty terms directly before ordering. The published policies include a 30-day return window, a 2-year warranty for manufacturing defects, and specific conditions around products linked to a phone. Read the full policy at the official website before completing any purchase.

Separate product page descriptions from formally documented specifications. Descriptions like "world's thinnest" and "aircraft-grade" are presented by the brand. Buyers who need precise dimensions, alloy grades, or formally documented waterproof ratings should contact KeySmart directly.

Understand Find My network performance in your area before purchasing SmartCard or SmartLock. Location accuracy depends on Apple device density in the surrounding environment. Review Apple's own Find My documentation for the environments where you plan to use the product.

Common Questions About KeySmart Products

Where can KeySmart contact and support information be verified?

KeySmart's contact details are published on official product pages. Customer support is available at..., by phone at +1 324 224 4542, and by mail at 860 Bonnie Lane, Elk Grove, IL 60007, per the company's published contact information.

Does SmartCard require a subscription?

According to the company's published FAQ, using SmartCard with the Apple Find My network does not require any subscriptions or additional fees. All features are described as available without extra cost beyond the purchase price.

Is SmartCard's battery rechargeable?

Yes, per the product page. SmartCard is described as featuring a rechargeable battery rated at up to 5 months per charge, via any Qi-enabled wireless charger.

Is SmartLock TSA compliant?

According to the product page, SmartLock uses a lock mechanism compatible with TSA's Travel Sentry program, which allows TSA agents to inspect luggage without destroying the lock. TSA compliance is a standard feature designation, not an endorsement from the Transportation Security Administration.

What happens to SmartLock if the battery runs out?

Per published product information, the combination lock mechanism continues to function physically if the battery depletes. Find My tracking requires the battery. The battery is user-replaceable.

Do any KeySmart products work with Android?

The Key Holder has no technology requirements and functions without any device, app, or operating system. SmartCard and SmartLock both use the Apple Find My network and are not compatible with Android, per the brand's published product descriptions. Verify current compatibility on the official website.

What is the return policy?

According to published return terms, change-of-mind returns must be made within 30 days of receipt. Items must be undamaged. Return shipping is at the customer's expense. A 15% restocking fee applies to KeySmart Max and Pro models that have been linked to a phone. Defective items within the 2-year warranty window are eligible for replacement. Full current terms are on the official website.

Are testimonials on the website representative of typical results?

The company's Terms of Service state that testimonials do not represent the generally expected user experience. Featured testimonials are self-selected submissions from customers who chose to share their feedback.

Where can I confirm current pricing?

All pricing referenced in this article was based on information published on official product pages at the time of writing and is subject to change. Verify current pricing directly on the official KeySmart website.

Summary: What the Official Pages Present

KeySmart's official product pages present three consumer hardware products addressing distinct everyday needs. The Key Holder is a mechanical key organizer built from aluminum hardware with no technology requirements. The SmartCard is a credit-card-sized Apple Find My tracker with a rechargeable battery and no subscription fees. The SmartLock is a TSA-compliant combination lock with built-in Find My tracking and a replaceable battery rated at up to 4 months.

All three products are described on official pages as backed by the company's published warranty and return policies. Marketing descriptions including "world's thinnest," "aircraft-grade aluminum," and the 97.2% satisfaction metric are the company's own characterizations. SmartCard and SmartLock tracking performance depends on Apple's Find My network, which KeySmart does not operate and whose location precision varies by geographic area and local Apple device density.

Full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available at View the current KeySmart offer (official KeySmart page).

Contact Information

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview based on publicly available product descriptions from official KeySmart product pages. It does not constitute professional, legal, financial, or consumer product advice and does not represent a performance assessment, editorial judgment, or test of any product. All product details, feature descriptions, pricing, and policy terms are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with KeySmart before making any purchasing decision.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with consumer hardware products vary based on factors including key volume, wallet size, Apple device model, geographic location, Apple Find My network density in the area of use, and personal use patterns. No specific outcome is guaranteed. Testimonials published on the company's website represent self-selected buyer experiences, not statistically typical results, per the company's own Terms of Service disclosure.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from KeySmart's official website.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, promotional offers, bundle configurations, and guarantee terms mentioned in this article were based on information published on official product pages at the time of publication (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official KeySmart website before completing any purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. The publisher does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with KeySmart and to review all product specifications, compatibility requirements, and published policy terms before making purchasing decisions.

Technology Compatibility Disclaimer: SmartCard and SmartLock tracking features require compatible Apple devices and the Apple Find My app. Neither product is compatible with Android or non-Apple tracking networks as of the date of this publication. Location accuracy depends on the density of Apple devices in the surrounding geographic area. Verify current compatibility requirements with the manufacturer before purchasing.