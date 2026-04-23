Moonpay Launches NY Fiat-To-Stablecoin Virtual Accounts, Boosting Crypto Onramps

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MoonPay has launched fiat-to-stablecoin virtual accounts in New York, enabling businesses to convert incoming funds from traditional bank rails such as ACH and SWIFT into stablecoins and settle them directly to non-custodial wallets through a single API. The product is supported by Iron's technology, following MoonPay's 2025 acquisition of the company, and is designed to streamline payment, trading, and treasury workflows without prefunded balances or multiple intermediaries.

The rollout strengthens MoonPay's enterprise stack, extending its integrations with platforms like Deel and Paysafe. It also comes after the company secured a BitLicense, money transmitter licenses, and a New York limited purpose trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services in 2025, enabling the service in one of the world's most regulated crypto markets. MoonPay described the arrangement as delivering faster settlement and programmable payments by bridging traditional banking rails with blockchain infrastructure through a single integration.

MoonPay's announcement highlights the broader shift toward stabilized fiat rails interwoven with on-chain settlement, a trend echoed across the payments and fintech landscape. The move builds on a growing appetite among enterprises to use stablecoins to streamline cross-border payouts and treasury operations without maintaining multiple prefunded balances across jurisdictions. announcement notes the enterprise focus and regulatory footing behind the launch.

The New York launch leverages Iron's technology and MoonPay's licensed, regulated framework to offer fiat-to-stablecoin virtual accounts for enterprise use. Named, dedicated accounts receive fiat and automatically convert to stablecoins, enabling payment, trading, and treasury flows through a single integration to non-custodial wallets. The service extends MoonPay's enterprise footprint, following the 2025 acquisition of Iron and New York licensing, with existing integrations into payroll and payments networks. Across the industry, stablecoins are being embedded into cross-border payout rails to reduce the reliance on prefunded accounts, aided by moves from payment networks and large fintechs.

Key takeawaysMoonPay's NY rails: what changes for businesses

At the core of MoonPay's offering is a model that replaces the need for pre-funded balances held across multiple accounts with an on-demand bridge between fiat inflows and blockchain settlement. Under the Virtual Accounts program, platforms can issue named, dedicated accounts that receive fiat funding and automatically convert those funds into stablecoins. The stabilized assets can then be settled to non-custodial wallets, enabling seamless onboarding for users and smoother cash-management workflows for enterprises.

Industry participants say the approach can shorten settlement times and reduce the friction typically associated with moving money between fiat and crypto. For businesses that run payrolls, supplier payments, or cross-border settlements, the ability to fund on demand and settle in stablecoins or local currencies via a single API can simplify treasury operations and improve liquidity management. MoonPay's own materials emphasize faster settlement and programmable payments as key benefits of the New York rollout.

Stability-enabled payments: a broader pattern in crypto finance

MoonPay's move sits within a wider industry push to embed stablecoins deeper into payments infrastructure. In recent months, several high-profile developments have mirrored this shift. For example, Singapore-based fintech Nium recently integrated USDC payments via Coinbase to enable on-demand funding and settlement of cross-border payouts across more than 190 countries through a single platform. The arrangement allows businesses to fund payouts in stablecoins and settle in either digital assets or local fiat, reducing the overhead of maintaining multi-jurisdictional prefunding.

On the card network side, traditional rails are gradually embracing on-chain settlement. Visa and Stripe-backed Bridge rolled out stablecoin-linked card capabilities across more than 100 countries, with pilots testing on-chain settlement that could see transactions settled in digital assets rather than fiat. Visa publicly stated that its stablecoin settlement run rate reached an annualized level of $4.6 billion as of December 2025, underscoring the growing scale of on-chain payments in mainstream networks.

Meanwhile, Mastercard has signaled its intent to strengthen its own stablecoin capabilities by agreeing to acquire BVNK in a deal valued at up to $1.8 billion. The acquisition aims to deepen Mastercard 's ability to connect traditional payment rails with blockchain-based transactions, supporting use cases such as cross-border payments and business payouts.

Overall market context remains sizable: DefiLlama estimates the total stablecoin market capitalization at roughly $320 billion, illustrating the breadth of stablecoins' reach across payments, remittances, and treasury operations.

The envelope of regulation continues to shape how these products scale. MoonPay's New York license package - BitLicense, money transmitter licenses, and a New York trust charter - positions the company within one of the world's most closely watched crypto markets. This regulatory clearance is frequently cited as a prerequisite for banks and other financial service providers to engage in on/off-ramp activity with certainty, reducing compliance risk for partner platforms and their customers.

What this implies for investors and builders

For investors, MoonPay's New York program signals a maturation path for enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure. The combination of licensed fiat rails, API-driven settlement, and native integration with non-custodial wallets lowers friction for capital deployment and cash management in crypto-native ecosystems. For developers and platform operators, the approach offers a blueprint for scalable, compliant stablecoin infrastructure that can be extended to payroll, cross-border payments, and treasury services without juggling multiple prepaid balances.

For the broader market, the trend toward on-demand stablecoin funding and on-chain settlement highlights both opportunities and risks. On one hand, it could accelerate real-world utility for stablecoins, improving liquidity and access for businesses and individuals alike. On the other hand, it concentrates settlement activity within a handful of regulated corridors, making compliance and interoperability more critical than ever. Industry observers will be watching how these rails adapt to evolving regulatory expectations and how banks, fintechs, and crypto platforms coordinate across international borders.

As adoption broadens, readers should monitor MoonPay's rollout trajectory in New York and potential expansion to other jurisdictions. The balance between speed, cost, and compliance will likely determine how quickly enterprise users embrace virtual accounts for fiat-to-stablecoin workflows, and whether competing networks can replicate or surpass the efficiency gains demonstrated by this model.

Looking ahead, the intersection of regulated fiat rails and programmable digital assets is likely to remain a focal point for both investors and builders. The coming quarters will reveal how rapidly these enterprise-ready rails proliferate, how adaptable they are to evolving regulatory regimes, and which партнерs will emerge as primary beneficiaries of streamlined stablecoin infrastructure.

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