MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Core Progression Elite Personal Training and Vitelize Health Launch Colorado's First Gym-Integrated GLP-1 Weight-Loss Program

April 23, 2026 7:44 PM EDT | Source: Vitelize Health

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Core Progression Elite Personal Training ("Core Progression") and Vitelize Health ("Vitelize") have launched a coordinated GLP-1 weight-loss model that places independent, physician-directed clinics inside Core Progression studios. Vitelize operates on-site clinics at two Denver-metro locations, with program access available to members and clients across all Core Progression Denver-metro studios.

Together, this partnership pairs clinical oversight with in-person resistance training and nutrition support which is designed to help participants lose fat while preserving lean muscle and maintaining results after medication ends.

Participants complete an online intake through Vitelize, then meet virtually with an independent licensed healthcare provider who determines eligibility for GLP-1 therapy and arranges home delivery of medication. Each enrollee is paired with a certified Core Progression trainer at their preferred studio, follows a personalized nutrition plan, and tracks body-composition metrics through the Vitelize platform. Ongoing progress reviews with both the clinical provider and training staff keep therapy, exercise, and nutrition aligned with individual goals.

"GLP-1 medications work best when they're paired with structured exercise and nutrition," said Jon Cerf, founder of Core Progression. "Our studios provide that foundation, and having Vitelize on-site means our members aren't choosing between medical support and the training that makes results sustainable."

"Telehealth-only programs prescribe medication and hand you an app," said Dr. Micah Craig, Medical Director at Vitelize. "This model puts the clinical team and the training team in the same building and that's what long-term success requires."