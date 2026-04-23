Ritual Acupuncture Named Best Integrative Medicine Clinic & Best Medical Clinic In Solano County By Time-Herald

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ritual Acupuncture has been voted Best Acupuncture Clinic for the second consecutive year and third year overall, Best Massage Therapist, Best Stretch Therapist, and Best Medical Office in Solano County for 2025. This recognition comes from the Times-Herald's Best of Solano County readers' poll, where residents across the county nominate and vote for the local businesses they trust most.

Ritual Acupuncture has been named Best Medical Clinic and Best Integrative Medicine Clinic in Solano County by the Times-Herald's Best of Solano County 2025 readers' poll. The clinic also received recognition for Best Acupuncture, Best Massage Therapist, and Best Stretch Therapist, making it one of the most recognized healthcare practices in the county this year.

Solano County voters chose Ritual Acupuncture across five categories

The Best of Solano County poll is an annual vote run by the Times-Herald, in which residents nominate and select local businesses across dozens of categories. Winning a single category is unusual for a clinic of Ritual Acupuncture's size. Winning five is something else entirely. It reflects the kind of patient loyalty that can't be manufactured through advertising or social media; people had to actively seek out the ballot, type in the clinic's name, and cast their vote. That happened thousands of times across five separate categories.

The wins span both medical and wellness designations, underscoring the range of care the clinic delivers. A patient recovering from a sports injury and a patient managing chronic pain may both walk through the same door. Still, they receive different treatment plans built around their specific conditions. That flexibility is part of what sets the clinic apart.

Dr. Joel De Vera Moncada built the clinic around measurable patient outcomes

Dr. Joel De Vera Moncada, DACM, L.Ac, FABORM, founded Ritual Acupuncture with a straightforward idea: integrative medicine should produce results you can track, not just benefits you're told to trust. He holds a doctorate in acupuncture and Chinese medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine, a board certification held by a small number of practitioners nationally.

His clinical approach pairs traditional acupuncture protocols with modern diagnostic reasoning. When a patient presents with lower back pain, for example, the treatment plan doesn't stop at needle placement. It often includes targeted massage therapy, stretch therapy, and movement recommendations designed to address the root biomechanical issue, not just manage symptoms session to session.

That philosophy has shaped every hire and every service the clinic offers.

The clinic treats pain, mobility, and stress through combined therapies

Ritual Acupuncture operates as a multi-disciplinary practice in Vallejo. Patients access acupuncture, massage therapy, and stretch therapy under one roof, with coordinated care between providers.

This model matters because most integrative medicine patients see multiple practitioners in separate locations with no communication between them. A patient might receive acupuncture on Monday and a massage on Thursday from providers who have never spoken to each other. At Ritual Acupuncture, each practitioner knows what the others are doing and why. Treatment plans are built together, adjusted together, and measured together.

The Best Medical Clinic designation is particularly notable because it encompasses conventional medical practices, primary care offices, urgent care clinics, and specialty practices. Voters placed Ritual Acupuncture above all of them. That kind of cross-category competitiveness suggests that patients aren't just satisfied with the clinic's integrative services. They consider it their primary source of medical care.

Stretch therapy and massage therapy recognition reflect growing patient demand

The Best Stretch Therapist and Best Massage Therapist awards highlight two services that have grown rapidly at the clinic over the past two years. Assisted stretch therapy, in particular, has drawn patients who previously relied on physical therapy alone for mobility issues. The clinic's stretch therapists work with patients whose range of motion has been limited by injury, surgery, or the cumulative effects of desk-based work.

Massage therapy at Ritual Acupuncture is clinical, not spa-based. Sessions are structured around orthopedic and neuromuscular goals, with therapists trained to coordinate their work with acupuncture treatment plans. A patient being treated for shoulder impingement, for instance, may receive dry needling from Dr. De Vera Moncada in one session and focused soft tissue work from a massage therapist in the next, with both sessions targeting the same structures and movement patterns.

What the awards mean for integrative medicine in Solano County

Integrative medicine clinics often operate in a gray area of public perception. Patients who use them tend to be loyal. People who don't tend to be skeptical. These awards push against that divide. When a community votes an acupuncture clinic as its best medical clinic overall, it signals a shift in how residents think about healthcare, not as a binary choice between conventional and alternative, but as a spectrum where different tools work for different problems.

Ritual Acupuncture's five wins also carry practical weight for patients evaluating their options. Solano County has dozens of clinics offering some combination of acupuncture, massage, and physical therapy. The Times-Herald poll gives prospective patients a data point that goes beyond online reviews or provider websites. It represents a consensus among people who have actually used the services and felt strongly enough to cast a vote.

Ritual Acupuncture continues to accept new patients in Vallejo

The clinic is currently accepting new patients for acupuncture, massage therapy, and stretch therapy at its Vallejo location. Prospective patients can schedule consultations directly through the Ritual Acupuncture website at or by calling the clinic at (707) 563-9010.

Dr. De Vera Moncada and his team plan to expand service offerings later this year, with details expected in the coming months.

About Ritual Acupuncture Center

At“RITUAL”, we are dedicated to harmonizing your well-being through the transformative power of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Established in 2013, our clinic has been a cornerstone of integrative health care in Solano County, renowned for our commitment to blending ancient wisdom with modern therapeutic practices. As one of the first multi-practitioner clinics in Vallejo to focus on Eastern Medicine, we are proud to be a leader in providing comprehensive Traditional Chinese Medicine and personalized care.