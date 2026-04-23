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Why Choose Lithium Batteries For Electric Forklifts


2026-04-23 08:02:57
(MENAFN- GetNews) As warehouse automation and logistics efficiency become increasingly important, lithium batteries (LiFePO4) are rapidly replacing traditional lead-acid batteries in electric forklifts. Their superior performance, efficiency, and lifecycle advantages make them the preferred choice for modern material handling operations.

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