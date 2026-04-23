BWELL Showcases Advanced Trenchless Technologies At TRENCHLESS MIDDLE EAST 2025 In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - GetNews) From 11–12 November 2025, the TRENCHLESS MIDDLE EAST 2025, hosted by WG Group, was successfully held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As one of the region's most influential events dedicated to trenchless technology and underground infrastructure, the exhibition brought together industry professionals, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, government authorities, and technical experts. The event served as a vital platform for knowledge sharing, technology exchange, and showcasing innovative solutions for sustainable urban development.

This year's exhibition focused on the latest advances and best practices in trenchless engineering, pipeline inspection, and no-dig solutions. BWELL International presented the PATAGO, a multi-scenario modular pipeline inspection robot. It is suitable for different diameter pipelines, specifically for the complex underground environment like high-water and silty pipes. And the SUPERIOR, pressurized water pipeline inspection robot for leak point detection.

Designed to address the complex infrastructure needs of Saudi Arabia, both systems attracted significant attention from visitors, industry leaders, and municipal stakeholders. Their high adaptability, robust performance, and data-driven inspection capabilities sparked extensive discussions on how intelligent robotic systems can support the Kingdom's growing demand for efficient and reliable underground asset management.

The successful event further accelerates the adoption of innovative trenchless and smart pipeline inspection technologies in Saudi Arabia. It also provides new momentum for the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, particularly in areas of urban modernization, digital transformation, and sustainable infrastructure development.

BWELL's participation marks an important step in advancing its global market presence and demonstrates the commitment of Chinese technology enterprises to supporting worldwide sustainability objectives. Moving forward, BWELL will continue strengthening R&D, deepening international partnerships, and delivering intelligent, high-precision solutions for water resource management and resilient urban infrastructure. The company remains dedicated to contributing Chinese innovation and technological expertise to cities around the world.