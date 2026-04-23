DFLZM Debuts With Dual Booths At The 139Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) On April 15, the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) grandly opened in Guangzhou. As a key window for China's opening-up, the fair has gathered tens of thousands of exhibitors and buyers from over 200 countries and regions worldwide in Guangzhou. Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. (DFLZM) made its high-profile debut with a dual-booth model for commercial & passenger vehicles for the first time, showcasing four core overseas models. It fully demonstrated the technical strength and global layout of "Guangxi Manufacturing", emerging as a prominent independent auto brand at the exhibition.







On the first day of the fair, Li Shuo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and his entourage visited DFLZM's booths for inspection and guidance. They learned in detail about the dual-booth layout and highlights of the exhibited models, and fully affirmed and spoke highly of DFLZM's dual-brand global strategy, as well as the international layout of new energy and right-hand drive (RHD) products.







At this Canton Fair, DFLZM has upgraded its booth layout, with the commercial vehicle zone and passenger vehicle zone displayed in tandem, covering diverse overseas scenarios including logistics transport, family travel, outdoor camping and RHD markets.

The commercial vehicle zone focuses on efficient logistics demands, with the Chenglong L2 Light Truck and Chenglong H7 Tractor on display. The Chenglong L2 Light Truck is equipped with a mature and reliable powertrain, featuring high load capacity, low fuel consumption and high stability, adapting to diverse overseas freight scenarios. As a flagship model for long-haul trunk logistics, the Chenglong H7 Tractor takes root in traditional advantageous markets such as Southeast Asia with strong power, excellent fuel economy and comfortable riding experience, serving as the core main force of DFLZM's commercial vehicle exports.







The passenger vehicle zone focuses on green mobility and overseas segmented markets, where the Forthing V9 Camping Car and Forthing FRIDAY RHD EV made their Canton Fair debut. Built on a new energy MPV platform, the Forthing V9 Camping Car integrates camping functions and low-carbon mobility concepts, precisely targeting the overseas outdoor lifestyle segment. The FRIDAY RHD EV, primarily targeting right-hand drive markets in ASEAN countries such as Thailand, is a key model for Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor in its transformation from product export to brand establishment.











On the opening day, DFLZM's dual booths attracted a huge crowd, with a total foot traffic of over 3,500 people and more than 1,000 on-site interactive buyers, drawing global purchasers to stop for negotiations.

The sales team provided immersive experiences and one-on-one consulting services for customers based on core vehicle advantages, application scenarios and customized needs. On the first day alone, over 100 valid leads were collected. Buyers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, Africa and other regions signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on site, covering RHD new energy passenger vehicles, camping cars, commercial vehicles and other categories, laying a solid foundation for overseas market expansion.







Leveraging the international platform of the Canton Fair, DFLZM's dual-line products have gained high recognition from the global market, with the brand's overseas influence and customer loyalty continuously enhanced.

Going forward, DFLZM will unswervingly deepen the "Chengfeng Dual-Engine" Strategy, adhering to the principle of "strengthening commercial vehicles, expanding passenger vehicles, advancing in parallel and going global in synergy". It will follow the national policy guidance for new energy vehicles going global, take product innovation, strategic synergy and in-depth market cultivation as support, deeply integrate into the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP market development, continuously promote "Guangxi Manufacturing" to the world, and achieve high-quality and sustainable development in overseas markets.





