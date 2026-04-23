MENAFN - GetNews) On September 26, 2024, an event focusing on consumer technology and retail innovation, the Amazon Cloud Tech Consumer Technology Summit, was in full swing inside the Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Zhongzhou. Many industry experts and business leaders delivered wonderful speeches, and then Zhang Xiangyang, General Manager of New Hope Fresh Life Cold Chain Participant Technology, was interviewed by the media, sharing his insights and insights on topics such as digital transformation of the supply chain, the application of big models, and the in-depth cooperation with Amazon CloudTech.

Digital Transformation: The Leap from Information Technology to Digital Intelligence

“I have also been in this industry for almost 30 years.” Zhang Xiangyang said with emotion,“From the initial informatization, to the later digitalization, to the current digital intelligence, each stage has brought about profound changes.”

In the era of informatization, logistics supply chain enterprises were mainly concerned with the integration and management of internal data, such as store locations and timing arrangements. However, with the development of the times, changes in the external environment have an increasingly significant impact on business operations. Real-time data, such as traffic light hours, road breaks, weather conditions, etc., have all become indispensable factors in business decision-making.

“The traditional means of informationization can no longer meet this complex and changing needs.” Zhang Xiangyang pointed out,“Therefore, we must resort to new technologies, such as big models and AI, to realize smarter and more efficient decision-making.”

Big Model Application: Challenges and Opportunities Coexist

When it comes to the application of big models, Zhang Xiangyang said that it is both a challenge and an opportunity.

“Big models have powerful data processing and analysis capabilities that can help us quickly identify market trends and optimize supply chain processes.” He explains,“However, big models can sometimes be 'illusory', i.e., produce predictions that do not conform to business logic or the actual situation. This requires fine tuning and qualification to ensure their accuracy and reliability.”

The technicians at Amazon Cloud Technologies agreed, adding,“In big model applications, we usually limit the output range of the big model through methods such as cue words and tuning to avoid it from generating unrealistic prediction results. At the same time, we also continuously optimize our algorithms and technical means to improve the accuracy and stability of the big models.”

Create a New Quality Supply Chain for Pan-Food Products with the Technological Empowerment of Amazon Cloud Technology

As a professional supply chain technology service provider under New Hope Fresh Life Cold Chain, the deep cooperation between Senpan Technology and Amazon Cloud Technology has long been in place.

“Our cooperation with Amazon Cloud Technology began in 2017, when we were still exploring the options between building our own system and using third-party services.” Zhang Xiangyang recalled,“After in-depth communication and evaluation, we finally chose to work with Amazon CloudTech to build our digital supply chain.”

Based on the cooperation with Amazon CloudTech, SenPan Technology is equipped with underlying big modeling capabilities and enhanced big data analytics. This enables Senpan Technology to build a vertical big model of the industry through rapid tuning, providing strong support for the underlying capabilities such as line scheduling, warehouse inventory, driver status, route adjustment, temperature monitoring, etc. throughout the supply chain and logistics.

“Amazon Cloud Technology provides us with a series of services such as data, analytics, computing, and machine learning.” Zhang Xiangyang detailed,“including Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, Amazon Glue, Amazon EC2, Amazon MSK, etc. These services help us collect, process and analyze huge amounts of data from IoT devices to build a connected cold chain solution, which dramatically improves the cold chain's monitoring capability, resilience agility, and efficiency.”

Through Amazon CloudTech's data lake service, SenPan Technology is able to collect and store real-time data on temperature, opening and closing doors, routes and other data from IoT devices. After these data are cleaned and analyzed, it can realize all-round monitoring and early warning for multiple scenarios, such as cold chain logistics, warehousing, retail, and parks.

“In addition, Amazon CloudTech has provided us with excellent technical expert support and innovation culture empowerment.” Zhang Xiangyang added,“Their deep experience and expertise solved many technical challenges for us and drove the project forward.”

IoT Platform: Realizing Intelligent Management of Cold Chain Logistics

IoT platform is a key part of Senpan Technology to realize intelligent management of cold chain logistics.

“Our IoT platform can capture hardware device data in real time, including temperature, opening and closing doors, routes, etc.” Zhang Xiangyang explained,“By cleaning and analyzing these data, we can realize the whole monitoring and early warning of cold chain logistics.”

For example, during transportation, the IoT platform can monitor the temperature and humidity of the vehicle in real time to ensure the freshness and safety of the ingredients. Once the temperature or humidity exceeds the set range, the platform will immediately send out an alert message to remind relevant personnel to take measures to intervene.

In addition, the IoT platform can also realize intelligent management of the warehouse. Through real-time monitoring of inventory and temperature conditions in the warehouse, the platform can automatically adjust the inventory strategy and optimize the layout of the warehouse to improve the inventory turnover rate and product circulation efficiency.

Production and Sales Collaboration: Standardized Matching of Demand Cycle and Production Supply Cycle

In terms of production and sales collaboration, SenPan Technology achieves efficient collaboration between production and sales by standardizing the matching of the demand cycle and production supply cycle.

“We understand the importance of production and sales collaboration in the supply chain.” said Zhang Xiangyang. Zhang Xiangyang said,“Therefore, we have developed a standardized lead time and production supply cycle by working closely with the production and supply departments.”

Through this standardized process, Senpan Technology can ensure timely supply of ingredients and reasonable control of inventory. At the same time, it can also flexibly adjust the production plan according to changes in market demand, improving production efficiency and market response speed.

Conclusion: Digital Transformation Helps Create a New Future for the Pan-Food Supply Chain

At the end of the interview, General Manager Zhang Xiangyang expressed his high affirmation and expectation for the in-depth cooperation between Senpan Technology and Amazon Cloud Technology. He emphasized that digital transformation is not only a technological innovation, but also a comprehensive upgrade of the enterprise's thinking mode and operation mode. Through the introduction of advanced cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and other technologies, Sampan Technology has been able to achieve in-depth optimization in the field of logistics and supply chain, so as to provide customers with more efficient, intelligent and sustainable services.

Zhang Xiangyang pointed out that the cooperation with Amazon Cloud Technology has brought unprecedented development opportunities for Senpan Technology. With the powerful data processing capabilities, rich computing power resources and professional technical support of Amazon Cloud Technology, Senpan Technology has been able to quickly build industry vertical solutions based on large models, realizing the intelligent management of the entire supply chain. This not only greatly improves the operational efficiency and service quality of enterprises, but also creates greater value for customers.

At the same time, Zhang Xiangyang also shared some of the experience in the process of digital transformation. He believes that digital transformation is not a quick fix, but requires continuous investment, continuous learning and practice. In this process, enterprises need to keep an open mind and actively embrace new technologies, while also focusing on the introduction and cultivation of talent to lay a solid talent foundation for the long-term development of the enterprise.

Looking ahead, Zhang Xiangyang said that Ginseng Technology will continue to deepen its cooperation with Amazon Cloud Technology and jointly explore more innovative solutions to cope with the increasingly complex and changing market environment. He believes that with the help of Amazon Cloud Technology, Ginseng will be able to promote the continuous upgrading and optimization of the pan-food supply chain and bring consumers safer, more convenient and efficient food distribution services.

In addition, Zhang Xiangyang also mentioned the concern and responsibility of Senpan Technology for social responsibility. He said, as an enterprise focusing on food supply chain, Senpan Technology always puts food safety in the first place and is committed to providing consumers with high-quality, traceable food sources. At the same time, the enterprise also actively participates in various social welfare activities to contribute to the promotion of sustainable development of society.

When talking about future market trends, Zhang Xiangyang believes that with consumers' increasing demand for food safety and health, as well as the continuous advancement of technology, the food supply chain industry will usher in more changes and innovations. He emphasized that SenPan Technology will keep up with market trends and continuously innovate service models and technical means to meet the increasingly diverse needs of consumers.

It is worth mentioning that at the Amazon Cloud Tech Consumer Technology Summit, the supply chain solution of SenPan Technology also gained wide attention and favorable comments. Many participants said that this solution not only provides new ideas and technical means for the food supply chain industry, but also provides strong support for the digital transformation of enterprises.

Finally, General Manager Mr. Zhang Xiangyang once again expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Amazon Cloud Technology. He said that as a leading company in the field of cloud computing, Amazon Cloud Technology not only provides strong technical support and service guarantee for Senpan Technology, but also injects new vitality and power into the long-term development of the enterprise. He believes that Amazon Cloud Technology can help Senpan Technology to create a new future for the pan-food supply chain.

With the successful conclusion of the interview, we also deeply felt the great changes and opportunities brought by digital transformation for enterprises. In the future development, we believe that more and more enterprises will embrace new technologies and explore new modes as Senpan Technology does, so as to jointly promote the continuous upgrading and optimization of the industry. In this process, leading cloud computing service providers such as Amazon Cloud Technology will continue to play an important role in providing strong support and protection for the digital transformation of enterprises.

It can be said that digital transformation has become the inevitable trend of enterprise development and core competitiveness. Through the introduction of advanced technology and innovative solutions, enterprises can not only realize the double enhancement of operational efficiency and service quality, but also create greater value for customers and promote the sustainable development of the industry, and the in-depth cooperation between SenPan Technology and Amazon Cloud Technology is a vivid portrayal and strong proof of this trend. In the future development, we look forward to both sides can continue to work together to create brilliant!