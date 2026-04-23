Getmentions AI Launches AI Visibility Platform For Brand Mention Execution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform helps brands identify the sources shaping AI answers, uncover competitor gaps, and act on them through managed execution backed by access to 192,000+ websites

Dover, DELAWARE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetMentions AI today announced the launch of its AI visibility platform for brand mention execution, built for brands and agencies that want more than analytics. The platform helps teams track how they appear across major AI platforms, identify the sources cited in AI answers, uncover where competitors are present and their brand is missing, and act on those insights through managed execution.







GetMentions AI

As AI platforms play a larger role in how people discover, evaluate, and choose products, visibility is no longer just a tracking problem. AI answers are shaped by the pages, domains, reviews, listicles, comparisons, and community sources those systems rely on. For brands, the real challenge is not just monitoring mentions after the fact, but understanding which sources shape the answer and building presence on them.

GetMentions AI combines AI visibility tracking, citation intelligence, competitor gap analysis, and managed execution in one workflow. The platform helps brands identify the sources shaping AI answers, uncover where competitors are present and they are missing, and act on those gaps through page-level insertions and domain-level placements. Backed by access to more than 192,000 websites, GetMentions AI gives brands a scalable way to act on the intelligence they uncover.

“Most AI visibility tools stop at telling brands where they stand. We built GetMentions AI to help them change that,” said Anirudh Agarwal, Founder of GetMentions AI.“If AI answers are shaped by cited sources, then winning visibility means identifying the sources that matter, spotting the gaps, and getting placed where the narrative is being formed. Backed by access to 192,000+ websites, we help brands act on that at scale.”

By connecting analytics with execution, GetMentions AI is positioning itself as a different kind of AI visibility platform, one focused not just on measuring mentions, but on helping brands influence the sources behind AI-generated answers.

AI Visibility & Brand Mentions Platform

About GetMentions AI

GetMentions AI is an AI visibility platform for brand mention execution. It helps brands identify the sources shaping AI answers, uncover competitor mention gaps, and act on those gaps through managed execution. Backed by access to 192,000+ websites, the platform helps brands move from AI visibility intelligence to placement.

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