Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Name Change For Premium Global Income Split Corp. To Premium Global Income Split Fund
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West, Suite 2110
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1
416.681.3966; ...
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the shares are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying and may receive less than current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of the Fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
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