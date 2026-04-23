Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Name Change For Premium Global Income Split Corp. To Premium Global Income Split Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the fund's prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 13, 2024. TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC/ PGIC.A ) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., the manager of Premium Global Income Split Corp. (the“Fund”), is pleased to announce that the Fund will, effective on or about April 30, 2026, change its name from Premium Global Income Split Corp. to Premium Global Income Split Fund (the“Name Change”). The Name Change is subject to regulatory approval. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1-800-725-7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West, Suite 2110

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

416.681.3966; ...

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