News Release For Early Warning Report Regarding Dundee Corporation - CORRECTION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 22, 2026 Jorey Chernett, of 6222 Indianwood Trail, Bloomfield Hills, MI, 48301, USA, announced that between April 10 and April 21, 2026 he disposed of a total of 4,376,391 Class A subordinate voting shares (“”) in the authorized share structure of Dundee Corporation (the“”), a company with a head office at 80 Richmond Street West, Suite 2000, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2A4, at prices between CAD$4.30 and CAD$4.87 per Share in a series of transactions completed through the facilities of the Toronto Exchange. Prior to these transactions, Mr. Chernett owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 12,865,291 Shares, which represented approximately 14.91% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares. The news release dated April 22, 2026 contained an error regarding the number of Shares held by Mr. Chernett as a result of these transactions. As a result of these transactions, Mr. Chernett owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 8,488,900 Shares, which represents approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The investment in the Shares was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Chernett may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ().

For more information, please contact:

Jorey Chernett

6222 Indianwood Trail

Bloomfield Hills, MI

48301 U.S.A.

Telephone: (248) 469-8811