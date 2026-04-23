News Release For Early Warning Report Regarding Dundee Corporation - CORRECTION
The investment in the Shares was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Chernett may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.
A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ().
For more information, please contact:
Jorey Chernett
6222 Indianwood Trail
Bloomfield Hills, MI
48301 U.S.A.
Telephone: (248) 469-8811
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