A Batch Of Spare Parts For 17Ton Wheel Excavator Delivering To Armenia

MENAFN - GetNews) On April, 10th, 2026, Chengdu Zhonglian Rongsheng Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. Successfully delivered 3 sets of wheel excavator spare parts to our company's regular customer from Armenia.

This Armenia client purchased breaker hammer, ripper, and quick coupler this time, and we are accustomed to our mutual cooperation mode. We can always have a partnership beyond expectations.

Applications and Descriptions for Excavator Breaker Hammer

A hydraulic breaker, also known as a hydraulic hammer or rock breaker, is a powerful impact attachment that converts the hydraulic energy of an excavator into rapid, high-impact mechanical strikes for breaking hard materials such as rock, concrete, and asphalt. This attachment transforms the excavator into a highly efficient demolition and rock-breaking machine, capable of replacing manual rock drilling or blasting operations.

General Description and Working PrincipleA Hydraulic breakers are typically mounted on excavators (ranging from small to large models) and utilize the excavator's hydraulic system as a power source. High-pressure hydraulic oil is injected into the breaker, driving an internal piston to repeatedly strike the tool head (chisel) at a high frequency. This rapid and powerful impact generates enormous energy, enabling the breaker to break hard materials with minimal force. Most modern hydraulic breakers employ a liquid-gas hybrid design, combining hydraulic oil and compressed nitrogen to drive the piston. The nitrogen acts as a buffer between strokes, storing rebound energy and helping to maintain a stable impact force while reducing stress on the load-bearing machinery.

Primary Applications of Electric Scissor Lift PlatformsHydraulic breakers are essential accessories in multiple industries:1. Demolition EngineeringBuilding and Structure Demolition: Breaking concrete walls, slabs, columns, and foundations Demolition: Combining breakers with concrete shears for controlled and efficient demolition and Driveway Demolition: Breaking concrete sidewalks, driveways, and pavements and Runway Demolition: Large breakers can handle reinforced concrete structures.2. Road Construction and MaintenanceAsphalt Pavement Demolition: Breaking existing pavements for repair or reconstruction: Excavating trenches for installing utilities (water, gas, sewage, electricity).Pothole Repair and Pavement Breaking: Preparing for repaving.3. Mining and QuarryingRock Crushing: Crushing bedrock and large boulders for quarrying Rock Crushing: Crushing oversized rocks to sizes suitable for crushing equipment Operations: Assisting with tunnel excavation and rock removal stripping: Breaking through surface rock layers to access mineral deposits.4. Construction and Site PreparationFoundation Excavation: Breaking through rock or hard ground to construct building foundations Works: Excavating pipe and cable trenches in rock or frozen soil Clearing: Breaking concrete slabs, old foundations, and debris Soil Breaking: Penetrating frozen soil for winter construction and utility maintenance.5. Industrial and Special ApplicationsFrozen Soil Breaking: Penetrating frozen soil for winter construction and Hardscape: Breaking rocks and boulders for site grading and landscape installation Assistance: Breaking hard sediments before dredging operations Maintenance: Breaking old concrete sleepers and ballast during track refurbishment.

How to Choose the Right Hydraulic Hydraulic Breaker?

Choosing the right hydraulic breaker is crucial for maximizing productivity, minimizing wear, and preventing machine damage. A breaker that is not the right size (too big or too small) can lead to poor hydraulic efficiency, excessive wear, performance degradation, and may even cause equipment failure selection is critical to maximize productivity, minimize wear, and avoid machine damage. A mismatched breaker-oversized or undersized-can lead to hydraulic inefficiency, excessive wear, reduced performance, and potential equipment failure

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