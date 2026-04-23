“Slow Charging” Isn't Slow At All. Low-Power Charging Stations Are Solving The“Charging Dilemma” In Old Residential Communities.

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, a row of newly installed charging stations in a parking lot of a 1990s-era residential complex in Beijing's Chaoyang District has caught residents' attention. These compact devices, labeled with power ratings of just 3.5kW-7kW (about one-tenth of mainstream fast chargers), are quietly being rolled out across China. Dubbed "low-power charging stations," they are becoming the key solution to addressing the charging challenges faced by new energy vehicles in aging neighborhoods and rural areas.

What is a low-power charging station?

Unlike traditional fast chargers (typically 60kW+ with 80% charging in 30 minutes), low-power chargers are AC-powered units ranging from 3.5kW to 22kW, predominantly 7kW or less. Their slower charging speed-usually 6-10 hours to fully charge a standard EV battery-has earned them the nickname "slow chargers".

"But 'slow charging' does not mean 'backwardness'," said Tong Zongqi, deputy secretary-general of the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance. "In scenarios such as nighttime charging in residential areas and daytime charging in office areas, low-power charging perfectly matches the duration of vehicle parking and is more battery-friendly." Why has it become a 'game-changer'?

1. Minimal impact on the power grid, even in old residential areas. "Our community has limited transformer capacity, and fast-charging stations were previously impossible to install," said Mr, a Beijing-based car owner. The single-unit power of low-power charging stations is equivalent to that of two high-power air conditioners, requiring minimal grid load and offering low difficulty and cost for existing circuit modifications.

2. Flexible installation allows for "fitting into available spaces" with minimal footprint and simple wiring, enabling installation in narrow parking spaces, walls, columns, and other confined areas. Some residential communities in Shanghai even install charging stations along the edges of green belts, achieving "zero-land-use" installation.

3. Cost-effectiveness is a key advantage. A 7kW AC charging pile costs only 3,000-5,000 yuan to install, about one-tenth of a fast-charging pile. Moreover, charging fees are generally lower than those for fast-charging piles, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious drivers.

Technological Upgrade: Smart Scheduling Solves Centralized Charging Challenges.

Addressing concerns about grid overload during nighttime charging, Professor Zhao Wei from Tsinghua University's Department of Electrical Engineering explained: "The new generation of smart charging stations can be centrally managed through an IoT platform. During peak demand hours, the system automatically reduces charging power or queues devices, while operating at full capacity during off-peak nights." In a pilot residential community in Hangzhou, integrated charging stations with solar-powered carports store energy during daylight hours and recharge at night, significantly easing grid pressure. Data shows this smart scheduling system boosts the community's charging capacity by over 40%.

Application Expansion: Low-power charging stations are expanding beyond old residential areas.

Key applications include: -Rural communities: Designed to align with nighttime charging habits and rural power grid conditions-Enterprises: Employees can recharge during work hours, enabling "park-and-charge" convenience-Commercial parking lots: Meeting 2-3 hour charging needs for shopping and leisure-Tourist areas: Vehicle charging during visits without additional time consumption Industry Outlook: A complementary ecosystem of slow and fast charging is taking shape.

According to MIIT data, China's charging infrastructure reached 8.596 million units by end-2023, with public DC fast chargers accounting for 45% and AC slow chargers over 50%. The "14th Five-Year Plan for New Energy Storage Development" explicitly promotes "a charging model prioritizing smart, orderly slow charging in residential areas, supplemented by emergency fast charging."

"The future charging network will adopt a 'pyramid' structure," predicted Liu Yongdong, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Electricity Council. "Low-power charging stations will form the base, meeting routine daily charging needs, while public fast chargers and battery swap stations will serve as supplements to address emergency and long-distance travel demands."

As technology matures and business models innovate, these compact charging stations are becoming the 'invisible engine' driving the adoption of new energy vehicles, making green mobility truly accessible to ordinary households. For new energy vehicle owners, charging is no longer just about 'the fastest' option, but rather a smarter, more convenient, and more economical 'just right' solution.