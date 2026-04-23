SENKEN New Deployable Spike Strip LZ-J-XJ09

MENAFN - GetNews) The newly upgraded deployable spike strip effectively addresses law enforcement challenges, delivering more precise interception and safer operations.







Featuring a nylon base with metal spikes, it is lightweight for transport, pre-assembled, reusable, and freely retractable.

With wide road coverage and strong scene adaptability, it serves as a reliable safety barrier at duty sites.

01 Lightweight & Portable, Ready to Grab and Go

With an overall weight of ≤7.5kg and a folded size of ≤0.6m×0.55m×0.21m, it requires no multi-person operation. It can be carried with one hand and easily transported in vehicles, completely eliminating the hassle of moving bulky equipment, enabling true portability and instant readiness for duty.







02 High-Strength & High-Density, Effective Tire Deflation & Vehicle Stoppage

Equipped with ≥100 high-density, high-strength metal spikes, each with an effective length of ≤55mm and a spacing of ≤75mm. The spikes are densely and evenly arranged, meeting strict sharpness standards. When run over by small and medium-sized vehicles, they instantly puncture tires, forcing a smooth and controlled stop.

03 Ultra-Fast Deployment, Efficient Response

Featuring a fully manual mechanical structure with zero operational threshold, it has an effective deployment length of ≥5m. Both deployment and retraction take no more than 10 seconds, allowing for rapid setup in sudden checkpoint breach situations.

04 Safe, Durable & Reusable

The base is made of wear-resistant nylon, paired with rust-proof metal spikes. The overall structure is robust and durable, supporting repeated use and significantly reducing operational costs.