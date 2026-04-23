EPR Cable Market Size, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Analysis: A Comprehensive Report 2026-2032 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The EPR cable market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand in power transmission, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure. Key companies are focusing on innovation, durability, and high-performance insulation solutions to gain a competitive edge. With expanding grid modernization and electrification projects, the market is expected to see sustained long-term opportunities globally.

The EPR Cable Market is projected to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2025 to USD 5.96 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This in-depth research explores competitive landscape in detail, EPR cable market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and analysis about top key companies. The market for EPR cables is significantly influenced by the presence of major global and regional cable manufacturers. Companies such as Prysmian Group, Nexans, Southwire Company, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and LS Cable & System, along with emerging regional suppliers, are offering a wide range of high-performance EPR cable solutions. The availability of these high-quality products from numerous reliable suppliers supports market expansion, as utilities, industrial plants, marine, oil & gas, and infrastructure projects increasingly adopt EPR cables for their superior thermal and electrical properties. This broad supplier base makes it easier for end-use industries to scale deployment and drive market growth.

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Multicore segment accounted for largest share in EPR cable market in 2024

Multicore configuration cables accounted for the largest share in the overall EPR cable market because their design enables better installation, cost savings, and system dependability for use in industrial plants, metro systems, and offshore platforms, which require high power capacity in crowded spaces. The use of multicore EPR cables, which contain several insulated conductors inside one protective sheath, allows for substantial reductions in cable tray needs, gland requirements, and termination point needs which drive up costs in large projects. Meanwhile, the design enhances electromagnetic stability and increases mechanical strength. The compact design of EPR insulation materials matches modern modular equipment layouts and strict fire-performance standards. Procurement and maintenance teams prefer multicore designs because they help with routing logistics and decrease failure points, which results in better lifecycle value for multicore implementations.

Aluminum segment to grow at second-highest CAGR in EPR cable market during forecast period

The aluminum segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the EPR cable market during the forecast period. These conductors provide superior cost performance in medium and high voltage systems. The combination of lower transportation costs and easier installation process, along with reduced project costs, makes aluminum more affordable than copper for bulk power distribution, renewable energy integration, and infrastructure development projects in areas that have tight budget constraints. Ongoing grid modernization programs, increasing demand for underground cabling, and the expansion of solar and wind farms, which require longer cable lengths that increase cost sensitivity, are driving the rapid growth of aluminum-based designs compared to traditional materials.

Control & instrumentation cable segment to grow at third-highest CAGR in EPR cable market during the forecast period

The control & instrumentation cable segment is expected to register the third-highest CAGR in the EPR cable market due to the growing shift towards automated industrial systems and data-driven operations. These cables benefit from distributed control systems, smart manufacturing, and process-digitalization technologies. Control & instrumentation cables require EPR insulation to maintain signal integrity, thermal stability, and chemical resistance under severe operating conditions. The expansion of oil & gas downstream operations, renewable energy systems, rail signaling systems, and industrial IoT retrofitting projects results in increased low-voltage control loop density within facilities, which directly drives increased demand for these cables.

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North America to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period

North America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the global EPR cable market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are developing grid modernization initiatives and constructing renewable energy interconnections. Utilities are replacing their outdated XLPE and PILC systems with EPR-insulated medium- and high-voltage cables for better underground and offshore operations. The need for halogen-free EPR systems arises from new fire-safety regulations and reliability requirements that patch industrial facilities, especially in petrochemical, data centre, and transit electrification settings. The combination of federal funding mechanisms through the US Department of Energy grid resilience initiatives and Canadian provincial transmission upgrades accelerates capital expenditure cycles.

EPR Cable Companies

Prominent companies include Prysmian (Italy), Nexans (France), LS Cable & System (South Korea), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Southwire Company, LLC (US), NKT A/S (Denmark), Hellenic Cables (Greece), APAR Industries Ltd. (India), KEI Industries Limited (India), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Classic Wire & Cable (US), Polycab India Limited (India), Lapp Group (Germany), Patelec Group (Italy), American Wire Group (US), and Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. (China).

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Prysmian (Italy)

Prysmian stands as the top global producer of electric cables and maintains a strong market presence through its EPR cable business. The segment serves essential medium-voltage needs across power transmission and distribution systems, industrial automation, and renewable energy projects. The company operates 100 plants worldwide and produces thousands of kilometers of cables each year through its Pirelli cable division established in 1879. The company operates in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Prysmian uses its 26 research & development centers to create innovations in grid modernization, offshore wind projects, and electrification needs through its advanced EPR insulation technology. This technology helps in developing high-capacity 66kV array cables and medium-voltage systems, which decrease installation length while increasing power efficiency. Prysmian controls the market against competitors such as Nexans and LS Cable System through its strategic business growth in Asia Pacific, which serves as a high-potential area for expansion.

Nexans (France)

Nexans is a French company that manufactures cables & cable systems for the electrification industry, with its product line consisting of copper cables, fiber optic cables, and advanced cabling systems. Nexans stands as the main supplier of EPR-insulated high-performance fire-resistant cables, which function in challenging conditions throughout offshore wind farms, subsea installations, oil & gas, mining operations, and infrastructure building projects. The company operates through PWR-Connect, PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, and Industry & Solutions segments. It maintains global operations in 38 countries and 98 production sites, and actively pursues innovative product development. Nexans enables sustainable electrification by providing EPR cables, which protect submarine, land-based, and renewable energy systems with safe and dependable energy transitions.

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