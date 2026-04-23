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IP65 Vertical LFP Battery: The Game-Changer For Energy Storage Durability & Logistics


2026-04-23 07:13:19
(MENAFN- GetNews) Introduction

At SUG NEW ENERGY, we understand that energy storage isn't just about capacity - it's about reliability, safety, and total cost of ownership. That's why our new Vertical LFP Energy Storage Battery (51.2V /300Ah–600Ah) is designed to solve two of the biggest industry pain points: environmental vulnerability and logistical inefficiency.

With a full IP65 rating, industrial-grade mobility, and smart on-board display, this vertical battery series is built for the real world.d'd

1. What IP65 Really Means for Your Battery System

Most rack-mounted batteries offer only IP20 or IP21 protection - fine for clean indoor server rooms, but risky in garages, warehouses, farm buildings, or outdoor enclosures.

Our IP65-rated vertical battery provides:

  • Complete dust ingress protection(6 = dust-tight)
  • Low-pressure water jet protection(5 = safe from rain, wash-down, condensation)

✅ No more worry about humidity, rain spray, or dusty workshop environments.✅ Ideal for marine, agricultural, garage, and semi-outdoor installations.

*IP65 optional on 300Ah/342Ah models | Standard on request for 600Ah*

2. Vertical Design + Built-in Wheels = Logistics Reinvented

Traditional floor-stacked batteries are heavy, hard to move, and costly to ship. Our vertical design with integrated wheels changes the equation:

  • Move effortlessly– one person can reposition a 120–250 kg battery
  • Lockable wheels– stays put once installed
  • Height-adjustable feet– stable on uneven surfaces
  • Forklift-compatible– for warehouse and truck loading

Result:✅ Lower warehouse labor costs✅ Faster site installation✅ Safer handling – no back strain

3. Higher Energy Density, Lower Storage & Freight Costs

By optimizing cell layout and thermal management in a vertical footprint, we achieve:

  • More kWh per pallet space
  • Less volumetric freight weight
  • Up to 30% reduction in logistics & storage costscompared to horizontal 19-inch rack batteries
Model Energy Dimensions (mm) Weight (kg)
51.2V 300Ah 15.36 kWh 810×550×270 128
51.2V 342Ah 17.5 kWh 810×550×270 120
51.2V 600Ah 30.7 kWh 1150×800×270 250

All models share a slim, floor-standing vertical profile.

4. Smart Screen: Charge/Discharge Countdown & Live Data

Unlike basic SOC LED bars, our LCD screen delivers actionable intelligence:

  • Real-time voltage, current, capacity
  • Estimated time to full charge
  • Estimated runtime remaining

System status & warnings

No app or cloud login required - just glance and go for installers and end-users who want clarity without complexity.

5. Built for Integration – Any Inverter, Any Protocol

You shouldn't be locked into one inverter brand. Our battery BMS supports:

  • CAN bus
  • RS485
  • RS232
  • Optional Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

Compatible with leading Hybrid Inverters (list available upon request).Up to 15 units in parallel – from 15 kWh to over 450 kWh.

6. Grade A Lifepo4 Cells – Safety & Longevity

  • 6000 cycles @ 80% DoD(10+ years daily use)
  • Class A cells– matched, UL-tested grade
  • Built-in BMSwith over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and temperature protection
  • Optional IP67for even harsher environments

Operating temperature:

Discharge: -20°C to 60°C

Charge: 0°C to 45°C

Conclusion: The Vertical IP65 Battery Your Installation Deserves

Whether you're powering a remote telecom site, a farm workshop, a residential garage, or a light commercial microgrid - the IP65 vertical LFP battery removes the trade-off between durability and practicality.

Move it. Lock it. Forget the weather.

MENAFN23042026003238003268ID1111025408



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