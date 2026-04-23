IP65 Vertical LFP Battery: The Game-Changer For Energy Storage Durability & Logistics
|Model
|Energy
|Dimensions (mm)
|Weight (kg)
|51.2V 300Ah
|15.36 kWh
|810×550×270
|128
|51.2V 342Ah
|17.5 kWh
|810×550×270
|120
|51.2V 600Ah
|30.7 kWh
|1150×800×270
|250
All models share a slim, floor-standing vertical profile.
4. Smart Screen: Charge/Discharge Countdown & Live Data
Unlike basic SOC LED bars, our LCD screen delivers actionable intelligence:
-
Real-time voltage, current, capacity
Estimated time to full charge
Estimated runtime remaining
System status & warnings
No app or cloud login required - just glance and go for installers and end-users who want clarity without complexity.
5. Built for Integration – Any Inverter, Any Protocol
You shouldn't be locked into one inverter brand. Our battery BMS supports:
-
CAN bus
RS485
RS232
Optional Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
Compatible with leading Hybrid Inverters (list available upon request).Up to 15 units in parallel – from 15 kWh to over 450 kWh.
6. Grade A Lifepo4 Cells – Safety & Longevity
-
6000 cycles @ 80% DoD(10+ years daily use)
Class A cells– matched, UL-tested grade
Built-in BMSwith over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and temperature protection
Optional IP67for even harsher environments
Operating temperature:
Discharge: -20°C to 60°C
Charge: 0°C to 45°C
Conclusion: The Vertical IP65 Battery Your Installation Deserves
Whether you're powering a remote telecom site, a farm workshop, a residential garage, or a light commercial microgrid - the IP65 vertical LFP battery removes the trade-off between durability and practicality.
Move it. Lock it. Forget the weather.
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