IP65 Vertical LFP Battery: The Game-Changer For Energy Storage Durability & Logistics

At SUG NEW ENERGY, we understand that energy storage isn't just about capacity - it's about reliability, safety, and total cost of ownership. That's why our new Vertical LFP Energy Storage Battery (51.2V /300Ah–600Ah) is designed to solve two of the biggest industry pain points: environmental vulnerability and logistical inefficiency.

With a full IP65 rating, industrial-grade mobility, and smart on-board display, this vertical battery series is built for the real world.d'd

1. What IP65 Really Means for Your Battery System

Most rack-mounted batteries offer only IP20 or IP21 protection - fine for clean indoor server rooms, but risky in garages, warehouses, farm buildings, or outdoor enclosures.

Our IP65-rated vertical battery provides:



Complete dust ingress protection(6 = dust-tight) Low-pressure water jet protection(5 = safe from rain, wash-down, condensation)

✅ No more worry about humidity, rain spray, or dusty workshop environments.✅ Ideal for marine, agricultural, garage, and semi-outdoor installations.

*IP65 optional on 300Ah/342Ah models | Standard on request for 600Ah*

2. Vertical Design + Built-in Wheels = Logistics Reinvented

Traditional floor-stacked batteries are heavy, hard to move, and costly to ship. Our vertical design with integrated wheels changes the equation:



Move effortlessly– one person can reposition a 120–250 kg battery

Lockable wheels– stays put once installed

Height-adjustable feet– stable on uneven surfaces Forklift-compatible– for warehouse and truck loading

Result:✅ Lower warehouse labor costs✅ Faster site installation✅ Safer handling – no back strain

3. Higher Energy Density, Lower Storage & Freight Costs

By optimizing cell layout and thermal management in a vertical footprint, we achieve: