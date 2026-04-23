Wholesale Pet Accessories Supplier For USA, Canada & Australia Custom OEM Pet Products
Working directly with a factory helps pet businesses:
Improve profit margins
Customize unique product collections
Control production costs
Maintain stable bulk supply
We manufacture:
PVC decorative leash charms
Pet collars & leashes
Pet apparel & accessories
Seasonal promotional pet gifts
Our PVC leash charms (5-piece sets, various themes including fruit, cartoon, summer, and food styles) are ideal for:
Pet boutiques
Online sellers
Private label brands
Seasonal retail campaignsOEM & Private Label Pet Accessories
We support:
Custom logo printing
Custom packaging design
Mixed styles per order
Fast sample development
If you are looking for a wholesale pet accessories supplier for the USA or Canada market, contact us to receive our latest catalog and factory pricing.
Bestone Pet Gift – Reliable OEM Partner for Global Pet Brands.
A Dedicated OEM/ODM Partner for Pet Gifts & Pet Accessories
Bestone Petgift specializes in providing OEM & ODM solutions for global brands, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce sellers, and promotional buyers. With stronger manufacturing capacity and more streamlined operations, we are ready to support a wide range of custom pet gift and pet accessory products, including but not limited to:
Pet collars and leashes
Pet ID tags and nameplates
Pet-themed keychains, charms & gift items
Promotional pet gifts & seasonal campaign merchandise
And other customizable pet accessory and gift collections
One-Stop OEM & ODM Solutions: From Concept to Delivery
With the new production line now in operation, Bestone Petgift continues to offer end-to-end OEM/ODM manufacturing services, covering the full process:
Product concept → material sourcing → prototype & sampling → mass production → packaging customization → quality control → shipping & logistics
We aim to make product development more efficient for our customers by providing flexible customization options, reliable manufacturing execution, and consistent quality standards.
Faster Development, Flexible MOQ, Stronger Delivery Performance
As the global pet market continues to grow, demand is rising for well-designed, cost-effective, and fast-to-market pet gift products. This facility upgrade significantly enhances our ability to support customers with:
Shorter product development lead time
More flexible minimum order quantities (MOQ)
Improved production scheduling and delivery reliability
Faster supply chain response and scalable capacity
Whether you are building a long-term product line or launching seasonal bestsellers, Bestone Petgift is ready to help you accelerate your product journey and strengthen your market competitiveness.
Contact Bestone Petgift for Custom Manufacturing Support
If you are looking for a trusted OEM/ODM manufacturer for pet gifts and pet accessories, we welcome you to visit to explore our solutions and contact us for sampling, quoting, and customization support.
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