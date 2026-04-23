Wholesale Pet Accessories Supplier For USA, Canada & Australia Custom OEM Pet Products

MENAFN - GetNews) Why North American & Australian Buyers Work with Chinese Pet Manufacturers

Working directly with a factory helps pet businesses:



Improve profit margins

Customize unique product collections

Control production costs Maintain stable bulk supply

We manufacture:



PVC decorative leash charms

Pet collars & leashes

Pet apparel & accessories Seasonal promotional pet gifts

Our PVC leash charms (5-piece sets, various themes including fruit, cartoon, summer, and food styles) are ideal for:



Pet boutiques

Online sellers

Private label brands

Seasonal retail campaigns OEM & Private Label Pet Accessories We support:



Custom logo printing



Custom packaging design



Mixed styles per order Fast sample development If you are looking for a wholesale pet accessories supplier for the USA or Canada market, contact us to receive our latest catalog and factory pricing. Bestone Pet Gift – Reliable OEM Partner for Global Pet Brands.

A Dedicated OEM/ODM Partner for Pet Gifts & Pet Accessories

Bestone Petgift specializes in providing OEM & ODM solutions for global brands, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce sellers, and promotional buyers. With stronger manufacturing capacity and more streamlined operations, we are ready to support a wide range of custom pet gift and pet accessory products, including but not limited to:

Pet collars and leashes

Pet ID tags and nameplates

Pet-themed keychains, charms & gift items

Promotional pet gifts & seasonal campaign merchandise

And other customizable pet accessory and gift collections

One-Stop OEM & ODM Solutions: From Concept to Delivery

With the new production line now in operation, Bestone Petgift continues to offer end-to-end OEM/ODM manufacturing services, covering the full process:

Product concept → material sourcing → prototype & sampling → mass production → packaging customization → quality control → shipping & logistics

We aim to make product development more efficient for our customers by providing flexible customization options, reliable manufacturing execution, and consistent quality standards.

Faster Development, Flexible MOQ, Stronger Delivery Performance

As the global pet market continues to grow, demand is rising for well-designed, cost-effective, and fast-to-market pet gift products. This facility upgrade significantly enhances our ability to support customers with:

Shorter product development lead time

More flexible minimum order quantities (MOQ)

Improved production scheduling and delivery reliability

Faster supply chain response and scalable capacity

Whether you are building a long-term product line or launching seasonal bestsellers, Bestone Petgift is ready to help you accelerate your product journey and strengthen your market competitiveness.

Contact Bestone Petgift for Custom Manufacturing Support

If you are looking for a trusted OEM/ODM manufacturer for pet gifts and pet accessories, we welcome you to visit to explore our solutions and contact us for sampling, quoting, and customization support.