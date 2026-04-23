Wanshun Ruiang Magnetic Control Double Silver Heat Insulation Film Backed By Core Patents

MENAFN - GetNews) Powered by a hardcore patent, Wanshun RIEOS magnetron double-silver heat insulation film redefines high-end window films.

China's Functional Film Manufacturing Adds Another Milestone!

Wanshun Ruiang (RIEOS®) Has Officially Obtained National Invention Patent Authorization

A Flexible Coating Material with Gradient Transition Layer and Double-Silver Layer Structure and Its Preparation Method

This is not only an official certification of technical strength, but also marks a further elevation of our technical barriers in the high-end automotive window film sector.

What Exactly Does This "Hardcore" Patent Bring?

WAG)It is Directly Applied in Our Flagship Product - Magnetron Sputtered Double-Silver Heat Insulation Film (WAG)

The core "gradient transition layer and double-silver layer structure" in the patent efficiently builds a "heat management system" for the window film, enabling a comprehensive leap in product performance.

Double-Silver Ice Crystal Heat Insulation

The patented structure precisely arranges double-silver layers to reflect over 95% of infrared rays, achieving ice crystal-level temperature reduction and high energy efficiency.

Ultra-Clear Vision Without Glare

The gradient transition layer balances light transmission and reflection, ensuring clear vision day and night and effectively blocking dazzling strong light.

Durability & Sun Protection Integrated

nhanced film stability combined with wear-resistant and sun-proof coating resists scratches and aging, and blocks UV rays durably.

Superior Heat Insulation & Enhanced Explosion-Proof, Full Sense of Security

High-Definition Vision

Privacy Protection

Extra-Thick Explosion-Proof

Ultra-Strong Heat Insulation

One Patent・Multiple Breakthroughs

Wanshun Ruiang (RIEOS®) Magnetron Sputtered Double-Silver Heat Insulation Film features double-silver ice crystal heat insulation, hardcore explosion-proof, ultra-clear vision, and 5G signal penetration. As more than just a film, it is the "microclimate management system" for your driving and riding space.

Choosing Wanshun Ruiang (RIEOS®) means choosing technology assurance certified by the state.