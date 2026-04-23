Wanshun Ruiang Magnetic Control Double Silver Heat Insulation Film Backed By Core Patents
China's Functional Film Manufacturing Adds Another Milestone!
Wanshun Ruiang (RIEOS®) Has Officially Obtained National Invention Patent Authorization
A Flexible Coating Material with Gradient Transition Layer and Double-Silver Layer Structure and Its Preparation Method
This is not only an official certification of technical strength, but also marks a further elevation of our technical barriers in the high-end automotive window film sector.
What Exactly Does This "Hardcore" Patent Bring?
WAG)It is Directly Applied in Our Flagship Product - Magnetron Sputtered Double-Silver Heat Insulation Film (WAG)
The core "gradient transition layer and double-silver layer structure" in the patent efficiently builds a "heat management system" for the window film, enabling a comprehensive leap in product performance.
Double-Silver Ice Crystal Heat Insulation
The patented structure precisely arranges double-silver layers to reflect over 95% of infrared rays, achieving ice crystal-level temperature reduction and high energy efficiency.
Ultra-Clear Vision Without Glare
The gradient transition layer balances light transmission and reflection, ensuring clear vision day and night and effectively blocking dazzling strong light.
Durability & Sun Protection Integrated
nhanced film stability combined with wear-resistant and sun-proof coating resists scratches and aging, and blocks UV rays durably.
Superior Heat Insulation & Enhanced Explosion-Proof, Full Sense of Security
High-Definition Vision
Privacy Protection
Extra-Thick Explosion-Proof
Ultra-Strong Heat Insulation
One Patent・Multiple Breakthroughs
Wanshun Ruiang (RIEOS®) Magnetron Sputtered Double-Silver Heat Insulation Film features double-silver ice crystal heat insulation, hardcore explosion-proof, ultra-clear vision, and 5G signal penetration. As more than just a film, it is the "microclimate management system" for your driving and riding space.
Choosing Wanshun Ruiang (RIEOS®) means choosing technology assurance certified by the state.
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