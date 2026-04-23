Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market: Rapid Increment Driven By Innovation By 2034 Delveinsight Fabre-Kramer Pharma, Mind Med, Sunovion, Chemrar Research, Biohaven Pharma, Forest Laboratories

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The Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies in the market include - VistaGen Therapeutics, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Mind Med, Sunovion, ChemRar Research, Biohaven Pharma, Forest Laboratories, Sumitomo Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Engrail Therapeutics INC, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Sumitomo Pharma, Astrazeneca, Natreon, Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

DelveInsight's “Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report:



The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market size was valued approximately USD 1,560 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2026, Viatris Inc. has announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted approval for Effexor SR 37.5 mg and 75 mg (venlafaxine hydrochloride), a serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for the treatment of adults with generalized anxiety disorder. With this approval, Effexor® becomes the first and only authorized treatment option in Japan specifically for adults with GAD, helping to address a significant unmet need in mental healthcare and improving patient access to therapy. The medication was already approved in Japan for treating major depressive disorder in adults, and this latest decision expands its use to include individuals diagnosed with GAD.

In January 2025, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for brain health disorders, has announced the dosing of the first patient in its Panorama study. This is the company's second Phase 3 study evaluating MM120 ODT, a specialized form of LSD, for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The study, which will assess the efficacy and safety of MM120 ODT compared to a placebo, will be conducted in the United States and Europe, with an estimated 250 participants

In March 2024, Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company focused on advancing both traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a strong emphasis on safe, evidence-based novel therapies, extends its congratulations to Mind Medicine ("MindMed" NASDAQ: MNMD, Cboe Canada: MMED) for the positive outcomes from its Phase 2b clinical trial of MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate) for treating generalized anxiety disorder ("GAD"). The study revealed that four weeks after a single 100-microgram dose of MM120, 48 percent of participants achieved remission, no longer exhibiting clinically significant anxiety, while 65 percent experienced a clinically meaningful improvement. Due to the promising initial clinical data from the Phase 2b trial and the considerable unmet medical need in treating GAD, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted MM120 breakthrough therapy designation for GAD.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK generated an estimated USD 472 million, with expectations for significant growth at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Among the European countries, Germany held the largest market share, followed by Italy and Spain.

In 2023, approximately 8.77 million individuals in the United States were diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), with this number projected to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, Germany recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 1.46 million cases, followed by Italy and Spain. Conversely, the UK had the lowest number of diagnosed cases within the European region that year.

Japan recorded an estimated 1.36 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) in 2023.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) were classified into four age groups: 18–29 years, 30–44 years, 45–59 years, and 60 years and older.

Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies: VistaGen Therapeutics, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Mind Med, Sunovion, ChemRar Research, Biohaven Pharma, Forest Laboratories, Sumitomo Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Engrail Therapeutics INC, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Sumitomo Pharma, Astrazeneca, Natreon, Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapies: Fasedienol (PH94B), EXXUA, MM-120, Ulotaront(SEP363856), CD-008-0045, Troriluzole, Vilazodone, SEP-363856, Duloxetine, ENX-102, Escitalopram, Vortioxetine, eszopiclone, Lu AA21004, Quetiapine fumarate, Sensoril®, Pregabalin, pexacerfont, and others

The Generalized Anxiety Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is more prevalent in females than males The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Generalized Anxiety Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market dynamics.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Overview

The most prevalent anxiety illness in primary care is generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), which has a high degree of comorbidity, impairment, and disability. GAD is characterised by a waxing and waning course, frequently without complete remission, and a pattern of persistent, chronic worry, anxious symptoms, and tension.

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Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Generalized Anxiety Disorder epidemiology trends @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Generalized Anxiety Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapies and Key Companies



Fasedienol (PH94B): VistaGen Therapeutics

EXXUA: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

MM-120: Mind Med

Ulotaront(SEP363856): Sunovion

CD-008-0045: ChemRar Research

Troriluzole: Biohaven Pharma

Vilazodone: Forest Laboratories

SEP-363856: Sumitomo Pharma

Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company

ENX-102: Engrail Therapeutics INC

Escitalopram: H. Lundbeck A/S

Vortioxetine: Takeda

eszopiclone: Sumitomo Pharma

Lu AA21004: H. Lundbeck A/S

Quetiapine fumarate: Astrazeneca

Sensoril®: Natreon, Inc.

Pregabalin: Pfizer pexacerfont: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Generalized Anxiety Disorder market share @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Strengths



A series of diagnostic guidelines, each building on the prior, have presented clear diagnostic criteria and led to a standardization of reporting in the field, increasing the diagnostic and treatment rate.

Increased diagnosis rates in various countries is directly associated with the growing geriatric population and fast-paced lifestyle among adults. Research examining novel pharmacotherapies and refining psychosocial approaches for the treatment of GAD is underway and promises to provide additional treatment

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Opportunities



There is an urgent requirement for therapies that are safer and have rapid action.

Despite the significant unmet needs in the treatment, only a few players are actively involved in the therapy area, thus, the market offers opportunities to players to bring novel treatments that could shift the treatment paradigm Epidemiologic studies may help in planning treatment and prevention programs, and may also help us better understand the etiology of these disorders.

Scope of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies: VistaGen Therapeutics, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Mind Med, Sunovion, ChemRar Research, Biohaven Pharma, Forest Laboratories, Sumitomo Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Engrail Therapeutics INC, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Sumitomo Pharma, Astrazeneca, Natreon, Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapies: Fasedienol (PH94B), EXXUA, MM-120, Ulotaront(SEP363856), CD-008-0045, Troriluzole, Vilazodone, SEP-363856, Duloxetine, ENX-102, Escitalopram, Vortioxetine, eszopiclone, Lu AA21004, Quetiapine fumarate, Sensoril®, Pregabalin, pexacerfont, and others

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Generalized Anxiety Disorder current marketed and Generalized Anxiety Disorder emerging therapies

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics: Generalized Anxiety Disorder market drivers and Generalized Anxiety Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Generalized Anxiety Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Generalized Anxiety Disorder companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Generalized Anxiety Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

4. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

9. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Drivers

16. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Barriers

17. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Appendix

18. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.