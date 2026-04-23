Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 90+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report



On April 17, 2026- Novo Nordisk A/S initiated a study will last for about 5 years. Participants will have up to 21 clinic visits and 9 phone calls with the clinical staff during the study. Some of the clinic visits may be spread over more than one day. Participants with other chronic liver diseases cannot take part in this study. Women cannot take part in the study if they are pregnant, breast-feeding or plan to become pregnant during the study period.

On April 16, 2026- GlaxoSmithKline conducted a phase 3 study is to assess the safety and efficacy of efimosfermin alfa in the resolution of steatohepatitis and improvement of liver-related clinical outcome compared to placebo in individuals with MASH and biopsy-confirmed F2- or F3-stage fibrosis.

On April 03, 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim announced a phase III study is to find out whether a medicine called survodutide helps people living with obesity or overweight and a confirmed or presumed liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to have less liver fat and to lose weight. Participants are put into 2 groups randomly, which means by chance. 1 group gets different doses of survodutide and 1 group gets placebo.

DelveInsight's Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease treatment.

The leading Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Companies such as Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Enyo Pharma, Viking Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Terns, Sinew Pharma, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Poxel, Inventiva Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, AngioLab, MediciNova, AstraZeneca and others. Promising Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Therapies such as Semaglutide, HEC96719, DA-1241, Sitagliptin, and others.

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NAFLD Overview

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a broad term used to cover a spectrum of conditions that are characterized by evidence of hepatic steatosis on imaging or histology (macro-vesicular steatosis), and absence of secondary causes of hepatic steatosis such as significant alcohol consumption, chronic use of medications that can cause hepatic steatosis or hereditary disorders. The prevalence of NAFLD in western countries is around 20 to 30%. Obesity, diabetes, dyslipidemias, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome are known to be associated with the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A temporal association has also been shown between inorganic arsenic exposure and the development of NAFLD reflected by elevated alanine transferase (ALT). Due to its close association with metabolic syndrome, NAFLD correlates with cardiovascular risk factors, which also contributes to mortality in these patients in addition to end-stage liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

Lanifibranor is an orally-available small molecule that acts to induce anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and beneficial metabolic changes in the body by activating each of the three PPAR isoforms, known as PPARα, PPARδ, and PPARɣ. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARα and PPARɣ and partial activation of PPARɣ. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

ZED 1227: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

ZED 1227, is a synthetic peptidomimetic compound designed by Zedira scientists to specifically inhibit the enzymatic activity of human tissue transglutaminase (TG2). Dr. Falk Pharma has acquired the licensing rights to ZED1227 in Europe and several non-European countries and has assumed responsibility for pharmaceutical, preclinical, and clinical development of the new chemical entity towards a pharmaceutical product. By inhibiting TG2 in liver tissue, ZED1227 is expected to improve liver fibrosis in patients with NAFLD. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

TVB-2640: Sagimet Biosciences

TVB-2640 is an oral, selective, first-in-class fatty acid synthase inhibitor that directly targets the primary drivers of NASH by reducing excess liver fat (steatosis), decreasing inflammation and blunting fibrosis. In addition to the FASCINATE-2 trial, denifanstat is being tested in a Phase III clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma and a Phase II study for moderate to severe acne. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of clinical trial for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

ALS-L1023: AngioLab

ALS L1023 is a dried extract of ethyl acetate, prepared by activity-guided fractionation from Melissa leaf (lemon balm). The Angiogenesis Inhibitor ALS-L1023 from Lemon-Balm Leaves Attenuates High-Fat Diet-Induced Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease through Regulating the Visceral Adipose-Tissue Function. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

AZD9550: AstraZeneca

AZD9550 is a GLP-1R glucagon dual agonist small molecule which is in early development for the treatment of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), a type of liver disease that commonly affects overweight and obese patients who have T2DM. Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

The Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment.

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease market

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Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Companies

Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Enyo Pharma, Viking Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Terns, Sinew Pharma, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Poxel, Inventiva Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, AngioLab, MediciNova, AstraZeneca and others.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Companies- Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Enyo Pharma, Viking Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Terns, Sinew Pharma, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Poxel, Inventiva Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, AngioLab, MediciNova, AstraZeneca and others.

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Therapies- Semaglutide, HEC96719, DA-1241, Sitagliptin, and others.

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lanifibranor: Inventiva PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ZED 1227: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbHDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)AZD9550: AstraZenecaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Key CompaniesNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Key ProductsNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease - Unmet NeedsNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease - Market Drivers and BarriersNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease - Future Perspectives and ConclusionNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Analyst ViewsNon-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

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