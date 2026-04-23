Liver Cancer Pipeline Grows As 70+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel Liver Cancer Therapies, Finds Delveinsight Can-Fite Biopharma, Yiviva, Tvardi Therapeutics, Biosion, Novartis, Roche

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"Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight"There are 70+ key companies, including Can-Fite BioPharma, Yiviva, Tvardi Therapeutics, Biosion, Novartis, Roche, and others, developing therapies for Liver Cancer, with Can-Fite BioPharma having its Liver Cancer drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's "Liver Cancer – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the Liver Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Liver Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the Liver Cancer treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving Liver Cancer pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



On April 22, 2026, TherVacB Phase I clinical data supported continued development for chronic hepatitis B patients who are at high risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

On April 13, 2026, Coherus Oncology Inc. announced a Phase II study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of casdozokitug in combination with toripalimab plus bevacizumab.

On April 08, 2026, Pfizer announced a Phase IB/II study of PF-08634404 alone or with ipilimumab for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In June 2025, Europe ratified the nivolumab plus ipilimumab regimen for first-line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment, two months after the FDA approval.

In April 2025, the FDA approved nivolumab plus ipilimumab, resetting global first-line standards for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment and yielding a 23.7-month median overall survival.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary form of liver cancer, accounting for approximately 80% of cases.

Liver cancer serves as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

The report encompasses more than 70 companies and over 75 pipeline drugs at various stages of clinical and non-clinical development globally.

Liver cancer is often associated with cirrhosis resulting from chronic hepatitis infections, alcohol consumption, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Can-Fite BioPharma holds a clinically advanced pipeline candidate, Namodenoson, which is currently in Phase III development.

Yiviva is advancing YIV-906, a botanical extract currently in Phase II clinical evaluation for liver cancer.

Tvardi Therapeutics is developing TTI-101, an innovative oral STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of liver cancer.

The leading Liver Cancer companies include Can-Fite BioPharma, Yiviva, Tvardi Therapeutics, Biosion, Novartis, Roche, and others. Promising Liver Cancer therapies in development include Namodenoson, YIV-906, TTI-101, and BST02, an adoptive immune cell therapy.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in Liver Cancer care @ Liver Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast

Liver Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

Namodenoson is a small molecule agonist currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of liver cancer. It is being evaluated for its pharmacological action in targeting specific receptors involved in tumor progression. Can-Fite BioPharma is conducting advanced clinical trials to establish its efficacy and safety as a potential new therapeutic option in the liver cancer market.

YIV-906: Yiviva

YIV-906 is a botanical extract being developed by Yiviva. It is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation. This innovative therapy is designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance the efficacy of existing treatments while potentially reducing side effects. Yiviva's research focus on botanical-derived extracts represents a unique approach within the liver cancer pipeline.

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

TTI-101 is an oral STAT3 inhibitor developed by Tvardi Therapeutics. STAT3 is a key signaling protein that is often dysregulated in liver cancer, contributing to tumor growth and survival. TTI-101 is designed to specifically target and inhibit this pathway. It is currently being explored as an innovative oral therapy in the clinical-stage pipeline for liver cancer.

For more information on the Liver Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile, Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight report.

The Liver Cancer Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Liver Cancer, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Liver Cancer treatment.

Liver Cancer companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Liver Cancer drugs under development based on stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Liver Cancer market.

Learn more about Liver Cancer drug opportunities in our comprehensive Liver Cancer pipeline report @ Liver Cancer Unmet Needs

Liver Cancer Companies and Competitive Landscape

There are 70+ key companies, including Can-Fite BioPharma, Yiviva, Tvardi Therapeutics, Biosion, Novartis, Roche, and others, developing therapies for Liver Cancer, with Can-Fite BioPharma having its Liver Cancer drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's Liver Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Liver Cancer products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in Liver Cancer treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed @ Liver Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Liver Cancer Companies: Can-Fite BioPharma, Yiviva, Tvardi Therapeutics, Biosion, Novartis, Roche, and others.

Liver Cancer Therapies: Namodenoson, YIV-906, TTI-101, BST02, and other pipeline candidates.

Liver Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Liver Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Liver Cancer: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Liver Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Liver Cancer Key Companies

Liver Cancer Key Products

Liver Cancer Unmet Needs

Liver Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

Liver Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Liver Cancer Analyst Views

Appendix