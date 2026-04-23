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Dental Group of Beverly Hills, a comprehensive general and cosmetic dental practice on Wilshire Blvd, has integrated advanced 3D cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) diagnostic technology to identify early-stage periodontal disease with a level of anatomical precision not achievable through conventional 2D radiography.

BEVERLY HILLS, California - April 23, 2026 - Dental Group of Beverly Hills, a comprehensive general and cosmetic dental practice on Wilshire Blvd, has integrated advanced 3D cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) diagnostic technology to identify early-stage periodontal disease with a level of anatomical precision not achievable through conventional 2D radiography. The Beverly Hills practice holds a 4.7-star rating across more than 700 verified patient reviews, making it one of the highest-rated dental practices in the region.

Periodontal disease affects nearly half of American adults over 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet it frequently progresses undetected until significant bone and tissue loss has already occurred. The addition of 3D diagnostic imaging at the practice's Beverly Hills location on Wilshire Blvd allows clinicians to visualize bone density, root structure, and soft tissue changes in three dimensions - enabling intervention at the earliest clinically actionable stage. The practice serves patients across Beverly Hills and surrounding communities, including West Hollywood, Bel Air, Century City, and the greater Los Angeles area, where demand for precision-driven, preventive dental care continues to grow.

"At Dental Group of Beverly Hills, our focus is on catching what others might miss - because early detection is the most powerful tool we have to protect our patients' long-term health and confidence," said Nuriel Lavi, DDS, General and Cosmetic Dentist at Dental Group of Beverly Hills.

The practice's clinical team is led by Nuriel Lavi, DDS, who is recognized for excellence in both clinical care and patient management, and supported by Tariq Jabaiti, DDS, a Faculty Professor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry and member of the California Dental Association, American Dental Association, and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. The combination of a 4.7-star rating across 700-plus verified patient reviews and faculty-level academic credentials positions Dental Group of Beverly Hills among a distinct tier of periodontal-focused practices in the Los Angeles market.

Patients seeking periodontal evaluation, preventive gum care, or comprehensive dental treatment from a Beverly Hills practice led by credentialed clinicians - including early-stage gum disease screening using 3D diagnostic imaging - can schedule a gum health assessment at.

Results may vary. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making medical decisions.

About Dental Group of Beverly Hills

Dental Group of Beverly Hills is a comprehensive general and cosmetic dental practice serving Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area. Led by Nuriel Lavi, DDS, and Tariq Jabaiti, DDS - Faculty Professor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry - the practice offers care ranging from preventive periodontal screenings to advanced cosmetic procedures. The practice holds a 4.7-star rating across 700-plus verified patient reviews.

Located at 8641 Wilshire Blvd #125, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Phone: (310) 929-6335.