Associate Professor, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne

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Stephen Gallagher's research interests focus on Carboniferous to Recent microfossils, sedimentology & stratigraphy.

Especially in the application of stratigraphy and micropalaeontology to interpret bathymetry and palaeoceanography. His PhD research detailed the palaeoecology of Carboniferous foraminifera and sedimentary cycles in Ireland. His research has contributed to the interpretation of Cretaceous (100 million year old) to modern shelf evolution in Australia.

In recent years he has become interested in the 80 million year old climate & oceanography record of Australia's margin as an analogue for future climate change. His recent work has focussed on climate variability in a greenhouse world and the descent into the Cenozoic Icehouse world.

He has been on two International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) expeditions. He was an invited scientist on an expedition to the Japan Sea in 2013.

A co-chief in 2015 on an expedition off Northwest Australia:

He has published over 100 publications including >85 journal papers, 13 book chapters and dozens of major reports. He has supervised >30 Hons, >10 PhD & >10 MSc completions and was chair and treasurer of the Geological Society Victoria Division. He served on several international and national IODP committees.

–present Associate Professor, University of Melbourne

1992 University College Dublin, PhD

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