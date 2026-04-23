Dr Tanja Luckins is an award-winning historian in the Department of Archeology and History, La Trobe University. Her books include The Gates of Memory: Australian People's Experiences and Memories of Loss and the Great War (Curtin, 2004) and, most recently, The Story of Australia: A New History of People and Place (with Louise Johnson and David Walker) (Routledge, 2022).

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