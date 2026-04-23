MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Harmony Acquisitions Corp Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

April 23, 2026 4:11 PM EDT | Source: Harmony Acquisitions Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Harmony Acquisitions Corp. (TSXV: MONY.P) ("Harmony" or the "Company") announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, Harmony aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025 or for the three-month periods ending September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025. Harmony will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of June 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31).

Harmony confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

About Harmony Acquisitions Corp.

Harmony was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on May 7, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. Harmony has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

For further information contact:

Harmony Acquisitions Corp.

Raymond D. Harari, CEO and Chairman

...

Phone: +507 6675 2221

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Harmony Acquisitions Corp.