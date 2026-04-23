MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) North Valley Resources Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results and Appointment of New Board Member

April 23, 2026 5:50 PM EDT | Source: North Valley Resources Ltd.

Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or "The Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held Thursday, April 23, 2026 ("the Meeting'"), including the appointment of Mr. Jason Leikam to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Shareholders of the Company approved setting of the number of directors at four (4) and elected Cameron Dorsey, Quinn Ellerbeck, Jason Leikam, and Brian May as directors ("the Board of Directors") of the Company for the ensuing year.

The Shareholders of the Company re-appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the numeration to be paid to the auditor.

Furthermore, the Shareholders of the Company approved the Company's new form of Stock Option Plan.

Cameron Dorsey, CEO North Valley Resources, states: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support. We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Board and look forward to the expertise and perspective he will bring as we advance the Comstock Project and continue strengthening our exploration and development efforts."

New Director

Mr. Leikam is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in management of start-up businesses, strategic business development, venture capital funding and asset acquisitions. Mr. Leikam has held leadership roles in several private and publicly listed early-stage natural resource projects and clean tech ventures related to sustainable natural resource development. Mr. Leikam is currently the CEO of Omega Pacific Resources, an explorer focused on the discovery and development of the Williams Property in British Columbia's Toodoggone District. Mr. Leikam also currently serves as VP Business Development for EnviroMetal Technologies Inc., a precious metal recovery technology entering commercialization. Prior to joining Omega Pacific and EnviroMetal, Mr. Leikam served as VP Corporate Development for Silvermex Resources Ltd, which was acquired by First Majestic Silver in 2012.

About North Valley Resources

North Valley Resources is a well-positioned junior exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Comstock Project, a high-quality exploration asset that is fully permitted for drilling and located in a proven, mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company is executing a disciplined, systematic exploration strategy aimed at unlocking significant copper and gold potential and advancing Comstock toward the mineral resource stage, while creating meaningful value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cameron Dorsey, CEO

For new information about the Company's programs, please visit North Valley's website at or contact Cameron Dorsey, CEO, by telephone (403) 966-0738 or by email at ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: North Valley Resources Ltd.