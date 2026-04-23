Education Beyond Marks Is Need Of The Hour: J&K LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Stressing the need to move beyond marks-centric learning, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the new school building of Swami Pranavanand Vidyamandir in Panjgrain, Nagrota, calling for a shift towards holistic, skill-based education aligned with global changes.The school, run by Bharat Sevashram Sangha, has been imparting education from pre-primary to Class 8 since 2014 under the 'Har Ghar Shiksha' initiative, with more than half of its students coming from economically weaker sections.

Addressing a gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said the new higher secondary building and skill infrastructure would expand access to quality education for disadvantaged students. Once fully completed, the building is expected to cater to over 1,500 students, while proposed residential facilities for 100 boys would boost the local economy and transform backward areas.

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Calling upon students and teachers to contribute to nation-building, Sinha said classrooms must adapt to the changing global landscape to position India as a leading knowledge economy.

“We must strengthen cultural awareness in students, as unity in diversity defines global society. Communication skills must be promoted for clear expression, enabling the new generation to improve lives, uphold democratic values and foster collaboration for a prosperous J&K,” he said.

He emphasised that education focused solely on marks and narrow academics is“unfit for the future” and stressed the need to nurture creativity, critical thinking, moral decision-making, collaboration and lifelong learning.

Highlighting rapid technological shifts, the Lieutenant Governor said the professional world now demands continuous learning, skilling and upskilling.“We are at a threshold where AI and automation are transforming industries, offices, hospitals and schools, and our human resource must stay a step ahead,” he added.

Sinha also underlined that every student, including those talented in art, craft, music or entrepreneurship, deserves equal respect and opportunity.

Referring to the National Education Policy, he said the policy is a“potent tool” to meet national needs, bridge rural-urban and socio-regional gaps, and accelerate economic growth.

“NEP is a powerful societal asset and a reliable partner for meritorious students. India will emerge as a robust knowledge economy, nurturing generations with scientific temper, moral strength, cultural values, skills and a spirit of service,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor further said true education must balance external knowledge with self-awareness.“Students must be equipped not only with skills for the outer world but also emotional resilience for the inner world. This holistic approach is the core duty of every school,” he said, adding that students must blend science with values for overall progress.

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The initiative by Bharat Sevashram Sangha has received support from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and other donors.

Among those present were MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana, former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, senior officials, representatives of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, and other dignitaries.