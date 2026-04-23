Modi Govt Committed To Women's Reservation, Says Union Minister Varma

Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivas Varma on Thursday said the Modi government remains committed to ensuring adequate representation for women in legislative bodies.

Speaking with ANI, he stated that political reservation for women was an important promise. However, in the past during the rule of Congress-led UP, "meaningless excuses" were given to prevent women from entering legislatures.

Minister Slams Opposition Over Bill's Defeat

He slammed the opposition parties for defeat of Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, which was aimed at implementing women's reservation from 2029 Lok Sabha polls. He said Women's Reservation Bill was passed in Parliament in 2023 during the rule of Modi government.

He said that women across the country were hopeful that their future would change if the amendment bill was approved. Opposition parties opposed the bill due to linkage with Delimitation Bill.

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak implementation of women's reservation. (ANI)

Future Action and Renewed Criticism

Srinivas Varma said government would bring the bill again and ensure the implementation of women's reservation. He criticised the Congress and its allies, saying they have done an injustice to women.

He also accused them of spreading misinformation that southern states would face injustice in any increase in seats in Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)