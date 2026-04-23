NANO-X INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Nano-X Imaging Ltd. On Behalf Of Nano-X Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Nano-X and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:NNOX) on behalf of Nano-X stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nano-X has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On April 20, 2026, Nano-X announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, Nano-X reported a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter, mainly due to a $17.5M charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. Nano-X also announced that CFO Ran Daniel would step down from that role on July 31, 2026. On this news, the price of Nano-X shares declined by $0.70 per share, or approximately 25%, from $2.85 per share on April 17, 2026 to close at $2.15 on April 20, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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