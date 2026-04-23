Meridian Rapid Defense Group Supports Safe Return Of Major Community Events Near Vancouver

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group supported two of Vancouver's most significant community events last weekend, helping organizers ensure safe and welcoming environments for thousands of attendees at the Lapu-Lapu Day of Togetherness and the Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade.

Working with organizers and public safety partners, Meridian deployed its Archer 1200 mobile barriers and Archer gates to create protective perimeters that prevent unauthorized vehicle access while maintaining an open, respectful atmosphere for participants.

The Lapu-Lapu Day of Togetherness marked a significant and emotional return for the Filipino community, nearly one year after a vehicle attack at the 2025 event claimed 11 lives. This year's gathering, held at the Italian Cultural Centre on Slocan Street, centered on healing, reflection, and unity. Organizers emphasized that safety was their highest priority as the event resumed.

Meridian specialists worked with them in advance to develop detailed Vehicle Safety Mitigation Plans (VSMPs), ensuring that protective measures were correctly integrated into the event layout. Archer 1200 barriers were positioned at all access points, forming a discreet yet effective layer of protection that blends into the event environment while safeguarding attendees.

The day before, Meridian also supported the Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the world, drawing more than 400,000 attendees. In collaboration with local authorities and organizers, a comprehensive safety plan included expanded security measures, including increased police presence, monitored access points, and vehicle mitigation strategies.

“Events of this scale are vital expressions of culture, identity, and community,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford.“Our role is to support organizers in creating environments where people can gather with confidence. That begins with planning, coordination, and using protective systems that are purpose-built for modern safety challenges.”

Following last year's tragedy, municipalities and public safety agencies across British Columbia have strengthened their approach to large-scale event security. Updated measures include enhanced emergency preparedness, broader use of vehicle mitigation strategies, and closer coordination between organizers, law enforcement, and safety specialists.

Meridian's Archer 1200 system-tested to stop high-speed vehicle threats and engineered for rapid deployment-was used as part of these broader safety frameworks. The company emphasized that effective event protection depends not only on equipment, but on early planning and collaboration.

“For both events, our teams worked closely with organizers well in advance to map out clear safety strategies,” Whitford added.“With large crowds and nearby roadways, thoughtful preparation and the right tools help ensure that communities can come together safely.”

Both events proceeded successfully, with strong attendance and a shared focus on community, resilience, and celebration.