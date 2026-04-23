Carriage Services Announces 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, May 7, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 800-330-6710 (Conference ID 5549353) or live via webcast link

Click to Join.





An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of March 31, 2026. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email....