Papa John's Founder Comments On University Of Louisville Reconciliation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to today's announcement from the University of Louisville regarding its reconciliation with Papa John's International founder John Schnatter, Mr. Schnatter issued the following statement:

“I want to thank Chairman Benz, President Bradley, and the University of Louisville Board of Trustees for the thoughtful way in which they reconciled with me today by reassessing the University's decision to sever ties with me in 2018. The example they are setting today through their servant leadership is greatly appreciated and a positive sign for the future of UofL. I'm encouraged by the spirit of their emphasis on“Forward Together” and I share that vision.

“The decisions made years ago were deeply disappointing and had real consequences for many people in the Louisville community. I'm encouraged that the University is now taking a more complete and thoughtful view of the facts with clarity and accountability so that the truth may prevail.

“My focus has always been – and will continue to be – on supporting the next generation of leaders in academia and business and strengthening the Louisville community that has been so good to me through the years.



“The University of Louisville is near and dear to my heart. With strong ties to the Brandeis School of Law in my own family and its continued leadership through initiatives like the Mary Byron Center, I look forward to once again supporting the University's mission and creating meaningful opportunities for Card Nation.”

To learn more about Papa John Schnatter, please visit papajohnschnatter.

CONTACT: Contact: Parker Armstrong...