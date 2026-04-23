Snail Games USA Releases New Developer Diary For Internally Developed Upcoming AAA Title For The Stars

The new developer diary gives a behind-the-scenes look with various team members working on the upcoming internally developed AAA title. Lead Software Engineer Stephen O'Donnel shared,“For The Stars is a highly ambitious project, and we want to deliver a wide range of player experiences; from exploring worlds and building civilizations, to encountering alien races and strange creatures.”

The update underscores Snail Games' continued transformation from a traditional publishing focused company into a diversified game developer with a growing portfolio of internally created premium IP.

“It is safe to say that Snail Games is entering an exciting new chapter,” said Heidy Chow, CFO at Snail Games USA.“We are strategically expanding beyond legacy titles and leveraging our platform to create original content with global reach. For The Stars is our first step to grow meaningfully beyond our foundational ARK franchise. Internally developing a AAA title has been a core investment focus over the past several years that we believe will further diversify not only our gaming portfolio but our financial profile. We look forward to providing additional updates on ramp towards the title's official release.”

The Company's accelerating shift toward first-party development is increasing ownership of strategic intellectual property while broadening its portfolio beyond aging legacy titles. With multiple internally developed projects advancing and expansion opportunities through owned ecosystems, Snail Games believes it is building a stronger and more scalable operating foundation.

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For The Stars: Press Kit | Steam | X | YouTube | Instagram | Discord

Snail Social Media: X | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's continued transformation from a traditional publishing focused company into a diversified game developer with a growing portfolio of internally created premium IP, entering a new chapter, strategically expanding beyond legacy titles and leveraging the Company's platform to create original content with global reach, the accelerating shift toward first-party development increasing ownership of strategic intellectual property while broadening the Company's portfolio beyond aging legacy titles, and building a stronger and more scalable operating foundation. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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