Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Date For First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Conference Call Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Eos partners with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and vote on questions ahead of the earnings call. A selection of key questions applicable to the broad investor base will be addressed live during the call, offering shareholders an opportunity to engage with Eos management.

Beginning on April 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, registered shareholders will be able to submit questions via the Say Technologies Q&A Platform which will remain open until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2026. For any support inquires shareholders may email ....

Concurrently, the Company also announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo will participate in a panel discussion at the Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The event will also include 1x1 investor meetings.

J.P. Morgan Natural Resources Conference: An Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Event

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Mark Strouse on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The event will also include 1x1 investor meetings.

Investors seeking to engage in these industry events should reach out directly to their representatives at Stifel and J.P. Morgan.

Registration Information

The live webcast of the earnings call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at Eos Investors or may be accessed using this link (Registration Link ). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to join the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos' investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2026, and can be accessed by visiting Eos Investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company's BESS features the innovative ZnythTM technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company's BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.

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