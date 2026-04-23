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Aersale® Announces Date For First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call


2026-04-23 04:33:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the“Company”), announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available to the public on a listen‐only basis at . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors portion of the AerSale website at for one year.

About AerSale

AerSale is a global provider of integrated aviation aftermarket services and solutions, serving operators of Boeing, Airbus, and legacy McDonnell Douglas aircraft. The Company helps aircraft owners and operators optimize the value, safety, and operational efficiency of their fleets across the entire aircraft lifecycle.

AerSale's comprehensive capabilities include aircraft and engine sales and leasing, used serviceable material (USM) sales, component and airframe MRO services, and FAA-certified engineered solutions. Through internally developed products such as AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and the AerAwareTM Enhanced Flight Vision System, AerSale delivers innovative technologies that enhance aircraft performance, improve safety, and reduce operating costs.

With deep technical expertise and a fully integrated business model, AerSale provides everything customers need-through a single, trusted partner.

Media:
For more information about AerSale, please visit our website:.
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AerSale: Jackie Carlon
Telephone: (305) 764-3200
Email: ...

Investor:
AerSale: ...
Source: AerSale Corporation


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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