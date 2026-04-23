Aersale® Announces Date For First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call
A live audio webcast of the call will be available to the public on a listen‐only basis at . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors portion of the AerSale website at for one year.
About AerSale
AerSale is a global provider of integrated aviation aftermarket services and solutions, serving operators of Boeing, Airbus, and legacy McDonnell Douglas aircraft. The Company helps aircraft owners and operators optimize the value, safety, and operational efficiency of their fleets across the entire aircraft lifecycle.
AerSale's comprehensive capabilities include aircraft and engine sales and leasing, used serviceable material (USM) sales, component and airframe MRO services, and FAA-certified engineered solutions. Through internally developed products such as AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and the AerAwareTM Enhanced Flight Vision System, AerSale delivers innovative technologies that enhance aircraft performance, improve safety, and reduce operating costs.
With deep technical expertise and a fully integrated business model, AerSale provides everything customers need-through a single, trusted partner.
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AerSale: Jackie Carlon
Telephone: (305) 764-3200
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Source: AerSale Corporation
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