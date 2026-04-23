Trevi Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming May Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will participate in several upcoming events in May.

Trevi Therapeutics Investor and Analyst Day

May 7, 2026, Midtown New York, New York

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by lunch and open discussions

Representatives: Trevi senior management will be joined by key opinion leaders in chronic cough in IPF/ILD and RCC

To register for the virtual webcast, click here.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 12-13, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada

Corporate Presentation: May 12, 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET)

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and David Hastings, CFO

To register for the virtual webcast, click here.

Trevi Therapeutics: Data Highlights from Trevi's ATS 2026 Presentations

May 18, 2026, Orlando, Florida

11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. ET

Featuring: Philip Molyneaux, MD, PhD, Professor of Pulmonary Medicine at the Royal Brompton Hospital, and James Cassella, Ph.D., CDO, Trevi Therapeutics

This investor and analyst event will take place in-person, at the same time as the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference. To register for the event, email ....

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine extended-release for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is the first and only investigational therapy to show a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency in clinical trials across both patients with IPF-related chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough in patients with IPF and non-IPF ILD is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. There are ~140,000 U.S. patients with IPF, and two-thirds of these patients are faced with uncontrolled chronic cough. Additionally, there are ~228,000 U.S. patients with non-IPF ILD, with 50-60% having uncontrolled chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant, with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough, and any associated damage, may lead to a higher risk of morbidity and mortality, including worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, increased respiratory hospitalizations, and a decline in patients' quality of life.



RCC is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. RCC is defined as a persistent cough lasting >8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, upper airway cough syndrome, or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. There are ~2-3 million U.S. patients with RCC, and it is believed to be associated with cough reflex hypersensitivity involving both the central and peripheral nervous systems. RCC is highly debilitating and may impact patients physically, psychologically, and socially.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.



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Investor Contact

Jonathan Carlson

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

(203) 654 3286

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Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

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