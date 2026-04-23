Kharge Questions Modi's Silence On Trump's Repost Of 'Hellhole' Video

Kharge Slams PM's Silence on Trump's 'Hellhole' Post

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) one-line response to US President Donald Trump reposting a video which referred to India and China as a "hellhole on the planet."

In a post on X, Kharge said that Prime Minister Modi remained "absolutely mum" on the disparaging terms and questioned what was stopping India from raising the matter at the highest levels of the American government. "Modi's dear friend, 'Namaste Trump' has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances. MEA Spokesperson said 'That is where I leave it.' Modi, what are you scared of? Indians have played a vital role in America's success. What is stopping us to raise this at the highest levels of the American government?" Kharge asked.

"From the skewed Indo-US Trade deal framework to Trump's earlier claims on mediating to stop the war during Operation Sindoor, from grinning in front of Trump when he said 'BRICS is dead' to US levying 50 per cent tariffs on India -- at every step Modi has mortgaged India's interests," he said.

The Congress President concluded by urging the Prime Minister to respond to what he called an "intimidation and indignation of 140 crore Indians." "Amidst the high-voltage election campaign of the Prime Minister, I sincerely hope that he gets some time to react to this intimidation and indignation of 140 crore Indians," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

MEA's Brief Response

Earlier, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about Trump resharing the post, gave a brief response saying, "We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it."

Context of the 'Hellhole' Remark

The remarks came after Trump amplified a critique of birthright citizenship in the US by sharing a video featuring right-wing conservative author and radio host Michael Savage on Truth Social. In the clip, Savage criticised existing immigration laws, alleging they allow individuals to exploit legal provisions by travelling to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children.

In the video, Savage claimed that such practices create a loophole whereby "a baby here becomes an instant citizen," followed by family migration from countries including "China or India or some other hellhole on the planet." The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)