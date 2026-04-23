Railways Plans 18,262 Summer Special Trains For 2026 Summer Rush

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Summer Special trains in a meeting with officials in New Delhi on Thursday. Indian Railways is easing passenger flow and improving travel convenience through large-scale deployment of special trains across high-demand routes and corridors.

Massive Deployment of Summer Special Trains

During the peak summer travel period (15 April-15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion. To date, 11,878 trains have been notified, and the remaining trains are also being notified for the benefit of passengers. This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimised scheduling, and continuous monitoring.

Enhanced Measures at Major Stations

All efforts are being taken to ensure smooth movement of passengers at station regions like New Delhi, Mumbai (including LTT, CSMT, Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedabad, Bangalore, etc. As part of these efforts, Western Railway's proactive measures at Udhna station through real-time crowd management, enhanced on-ground support, and efficient train operations reflect how zonal-level initiatives are effectively complementing the national effort to deliver a safe, convenient and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

Special attention was given to passengers travelling to their hometowns, with improved on-ground arrangements to facilitate a smooth boarding process. In line with these efforts, improved and well-organised arrangements were implemented at the station to facilitate passengers travelling to their hometowns.

On-Ground Assistance and Crowd Control

In Train No. 19045 Udhna-Thave Tapti Ganga Express, RPF personnel assisted passengers in boarding in a safe and orderly manner, with the entire boarding and seating process managed systematically to maintain crowd control and ensure a smooth travel experience.

Commitment to Seamless Passenger Mobility

Indian Railways remains committed to ensuring seamless passenger mobility during peak travel periods through proactive planning and responsive operations. These efforts highlight the effectiveness of targeted interventions in improving service delivery and ensuring smooth, safe, and hassle-free journeys during the summer rush.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)