MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) J4 Ventures Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

April 23, 2026 1:43 PM EDT | Source: J4 Ventures Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - J4 Ventures Resources Corp. (TSXV: JJJJ) (" J4 " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has granted 150,000 stock options (the " Options ") to certain officer of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the " Option Plan "). The Options will vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant.

The grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") and the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") to the Option Plan which will be presented to the Shareholders for ratification and approval at the Company's next annual general meeting of Shareholders.