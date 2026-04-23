British Delegation Visits Units Defending Zaporizhzhia Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Palisa reported this on Facebook.

"We visited the Zaporizhzhia direction together with the UK Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell and the British delegation. We visited several units that are holding this sector and working every day in very difficult conditions," Palisa said.

He specified that the visit included the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, and the 17th Army Corps.

According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, the aim was "to show the real picture of what is happening today on a specific section of the front. We discussed the situation, how units are organized, and the weapons that are used in combat every day. We paid special attention to drones: how they are used, how tactics are changing, and how these systems are being improved based on real battlefield experience."

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"For our British partners, this was an opportunity to see not a presentation, but honest feedback: what works, what needs to be changed, and which solutions truly help in combat," Palisa emphasized.

As reported, Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa also discussed the battlefield situation and successful technological solutions that need to be scaled up during a meeting with former commander of U.S. Central Command and ex-CIA Director David Petraeus.