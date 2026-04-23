Geraldetrick Moses Inspires Faith And Purpose With 'Here Am I Send Me 3'

A powerful continuation of a deeply personal and spiritual journey, Here Am I Send Me 3 by Geraldetrick Moses offers readers an intimate look into faith, divine encounters, and the fulfillment of God's promises. As the third installment in his supernatural autobiography series, this book brings readers closer to the author's life-changing experiences and unwavering belief in God's presence.

In Here Am I Send Me 3, Moses shares profound moments that shaped his spiritual path, beginning with a supernatural encounter at the age of 19 that would define the course of his life. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflection, he reveals how faith, obedience, and perseverance led him to fulfill a prophetic vision that included writing and publishing three books. His journey is a testament to the power of belief and the reality of divine guidance in everyday life.

The book delivers a strong and uplifting message for readers. It emphasizes that God remains present through every trial and challenge, offering not only strength and protection but also a deeply personal relationship. Readers are reminded that God is a provider, a protector, and a confidant who actively works in their lives. Moses encourages individuals to trust in God's promises and to recognize the supernatural ways in which those promises can unfold.

Geraldetrick Moses is an Army Veteran, author, and founder of the publishing brand“Gifts Of Godly Talent.” He is widely recognized for his Here Am I Send Me series, which includes Parts 1, 2, and 3. Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, where he currently resides, Moses has also lived in Georgia, Virginia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. He is an alumnus of Columbia College, holding a degree in Business Administration. His life story reflects both discipline and faith, as he retired from the Army at the age of 27 with significant financial success, further affirming the vision he received years earlier.

Here Am I Send Me 3 is available for readers seeking inspiration, spiritual growth, and a deeper understanding of God's presence in their lives. The book can be found on Amazon through the following link:

For those searching for a testimony of faith, resilience, and divine purpose, Geraldetrick Moses delivers a compelling and transformative reading experience.











